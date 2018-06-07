Malawi Police transfer crime buster over corruption protests

Bolero residents in Rumphi are expressing their displeasure at the police for transferring a cop to Likoma Island after protests over corruption allegations.

The police have transferred Hendra Moyo, the head of criminal investigations department (CID) from Rumphi to Likoma.

Moyo is accused of soliciting bribes from illegal immigrants which forced the residents in Rumphi to protest against him before he was sent to Likoma.

People said the police have just transferred the problem from Rumphi to Likoma.

Rumphi police spokesperson Peter Kalaya refused to comment on the matter.

