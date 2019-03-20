Chilima rules out ‘mafana’ rigging Malawi watershed elections

March 20, 2019 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has maintained that the electorate should go en masse to cast their ballots on May 21 in the watershed elections  and dispelled fears  that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government can  rig elections, describing them as ‘mafana’ [amateurs].

Chilima campaining in Dedza Rural

Veteran politican Daniel Mlomo campaigning for UTM as Chilima watches

Chilima speaking at a whistle-stop meeting at Bembeke in Dedza rural on Tuesday  assured them of victory come May 2019.

“Don’t be discouraged that they will rig.  These people will not rig the elections, they are just amateurs. Your vote will count, no rigging be assured,” he said.

He told them that UTM will form the next government, urging them to ensure they influence change with their votes and not to vote out of mercy or habit.

Chilima also urged the people to seriously hold leaders accountable for service delivery in transformative development.

In his speeches, Chilima focused on agriculture, economic development and education while reminding the people about the power of the ballot paper.

Chilima assured the people that UTM government will ensure that students have access to good education through construction of good and standard school blocks, provision of all required learning materials and ensure that teachers are getting salaries in time.

He assured the people of Introducing pension scheme for elderly people and construction of good roads .

Chilima said he would do away with the Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp) as he promised to revive the agriculture sector and make fertiliser  affordable instead of promoting subsidies which he said do not benefit all Malawians.

He also said his government would promote mechanized farming where cooperatives would access farm machinery such as tractors to be used at cooperative level.

Favour of Yahweh
Guest
Favour of Yahweh

Kulota satumana , koma uku ndiye yayi nthuni. Utm cannot win to rule the country. Mugs ndi Chilima inu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

SKC to form the next government indeed, wina uva peni wa DPP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
NELSON NGWIRA
Guest
NELSON NGWIRA

WINNING IS WINNING WEATHER YOU WIN BY INCH OR MILES UTM IS GETTING IT ALL TIRED OF THIS FOOLS

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Guest
Anzelu ndi Anzelu

Last kicks of a dying horse. Chilima ndimunthu wowuma mutu komanso osamva malangizo. This election is between DPP and MCP. All this noise of rigging and amateurish rigging is nothing but the last breath of a dying political career. This man mistimed his move and allowed greedy politicians like Kaliati, Mrs Bingu X, Mrs Bakili X, and all. A group of disgruntled politicians trying to live their failed dreams through this naive you man.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kaboko.
Guest
Kaboko.

This kid is immature, wait and see chakwera landslide victory

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Heavyduty
Guest
Heavyduty

Kodi bwanji daily mumakamba zobera and yet you are part and participating in each and every step taken by MEC and all stakeholders? Osangonena pamene pakubedwapo bwanji? Ine ndikuona ngati mwina you have foreseen the eminent defeat and you are preparing the minds of your supporters to lessen the shock, shame and the humiliation that comes along with that. Pano wayamba kudziwa zenizenitu, chifukwa poyamba paja umalakhula motubwa kudzipopa ngati finye. Hope you’ve seen now kuti the game is becoming hotter, tighter and fierce. Sunati, udziwa zoona zenizeni. You previously thought its just a walk over, this battle is between… Read more »

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nnnnnnn
Guest
nnnnnnn

Koma wawelengadi nkhaniyi iweyo kapena bwanji? Nkhani sikuti SKC akudandaula kuti chisankho chizabwledwa. Nkhani ndiyakuti SKC akuasimikizila anthu kuti chisankho SIchizabeledwa. Now, I would think that this is has to be a good news regardless of who said it or who you are. One may fear losing if they are always saying that chisankho chizabeledwa but SKC is saying totally the opposite.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mimu
Guest
mimu

za akuluakulu izi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Heavyduty
Guest
Heavyduty

Hahahahaha I think wayamba kuyiona kuti izi ndi za ma biggie izi, ma heavy weights, the likes of Floyd Mayweather and (or versus) Manny Pacquiao osati toddler like him. Pita ku GYM mphwanga, sunafikepo. Your chance is in 2029

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mtengowaminga
Guest
Mtengowaminga

Well said. Asamazipope kapeyu

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Kunena kwa ndithendithe nanthambwe anadzitengera.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

