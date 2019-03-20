Chilima rules out ‘mafana’ rigging Malawi watershed elections

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has maintained that the electorate should go en masse to cast their ballots on May 21 in the watershed elections and dispelled fears that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government can rig elections, describing them as ‘mafana’ [amateurs].
Chilima speaking at a whistle-stop meeting at Bembeke in Dedza rural on Tuesday assured them of victory come May 2019.
“Don’t be discouraged that they will rig. These people will not rig the elections, they are just amateurs. Your vote will count, no rigging be assured,” he said.
He told them that UTM will form the next government, urging them to ensure they influence change with their votes and not to vote out of mercy or habit.
Chilima also urged the people to seriously hold leaders accountable for service delivery in transformative development.
In his speeches, Chilima focused on agriculture, economic development and education while reminding the people about the power of the ballot paper.
Chilima assured the people that UTM government will ensure that students have access to good education through construction of good and standard school blocks, provision of all required learning materials and ensure that teachers are getting salaries in time.
He assured the people of Introducing pension scheme for elderly people and construction of good roads .
Chilima said he would do away with the Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp) as he promised to revive the agriculture sector and make fertiliser affordable instead of promoting subsidies which he said do not benefit all Malawians.
He also said his government would promote mechanized farming where cooperatives would access farm machinery such as tractors to be used at cooperative level.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kulota satumana , koma uku ndiye yayi nthuni. Utm cannot win to rule the country. Mugs ndi Chilima inu.
SKC to form the next government indeed, wina uva peni wa DPP.
WINNING IS WINNING WEATHER YOU WIN BY INCH OR MILES UTM IS GETTING IT ALL TIRED OF THIS FOOLS
Last kicks of a dying horse. Chilima ndimunthu wowuma mutu komanso osamva malangizo. This election is between DPP and MCP. All this noise of rigging and amateurish rigging is nothing but the last breath of a dying political career. This man mistimed his move and allowed greedy politicians like Kaliati, Mrs Bingu X, Mrs Bakili X, and all. A group of disgruntled politicians trying to live their failed dreams through this naive you man.
This kid is immature, wait and see chakwera landslide victory
Kodi bwanji daily mumakamba zobera and yet you are part and participating in each and every step taken by MEC and all stakeholders? Osangonena pamene pakubedwapo bwanji? Ine ndikuona ngati mwina you have foreseen the eminent defeat and you are preparing the minds of your supporters to lessen the shock, shame and the humiliation that comes along with that. Pano wayamba kudziwa zenizenitu, chifukwa poyamba paja umalakhula motubwa kudzipopa ngati finye. Hope you’ve seen now kuti the game is becoming hotter, tighter and fierce. Sunati, udziwa zoona zenizeni. You previously thought its just a walk over, this battle is between… Read more »
Koma wawelengadi nkhaniyi iweyo kapena bwanji? Nkhani sikuti SKC akudandaula kuti chisankho chizabwledwa. Nkhani ndiyakuti SKC akuasimikizila anthu kuti chisankho SIchizabeledwa. Now, I would think that this is has to be a good news regardless of who said it or who you are. One may fear losing if they are always saying that chisankho chizabeledwa but SKC is saying totally the opposite.
za akuluakulu izi
Hahahahaha I think wayamba kuyiona kuti izi ndi za ma biggie izi, ma heavy weights, the likes of Floyd Mayweather and (or versus) Manny Pacquiao osati toddler like him. Pita ku GYM mphwanga, sunafikepo. Your chance is in 2029
Well said. Asamazipope kapeyu
Kunena kwa ndithendithe nanthambwe anadzitengera.