ECG Church responds to President Mutharika’s call to help flood victims

March 20, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church  in Malawi on Tuesday donated assorted relief items to over 150 families that have been affected by flooding activities in the central region district of Dedza.

Part of the relif items for flood victims bought by ECG Church in Malawi

Sonbird Wendy Harawa (right) and ECG members giving out relief items

Otis ushiri handing out releif items in Dedza

Part of the releif items brought by ECG

The move follows a directive which ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri made on Sunday calling on national offices in the affected countries of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to lead in responding to disasters that have fallen these nations.

About 150 people have died, hundreds more missing and over 1.8 million people affected by flooding activities due to Cyclone Idai blowing from the Indian Ocean.

Leading ECG Malawi team, Patror Ortis Bushiri said there is no way the church can remain silent when people are facing challenges such as flooding.

He added that the church is a place of solutions, as such, when the President of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, made the call, ‘we had to respond’.

“We have only managed to reach out to 150 families and we have promised to stand with them through out until all the 8000 families have experienced the love of Christ.

“We thought it wise to come and show them the love of Christ through giving and knowing that Giving is one of the core values of the ECG Church and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri ministries,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
TREVOR NAMACHA JNRKudambwe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
TREVOR NAMACHA JNR
Guest
TREVOR NAMACHA JNR

Man of his goodness no any string attached

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kudambwe
Guest
Kudambwe

I though chief Lundu kaya ndi Lukwa of lower shire was chasing Major 1 sometime back why cant he help his people???

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web