Chilima says ‘big up Trump’ for crossing into North Korea:  ‘Malawi leaders should emulate and not making Al-Shabaab allegations’

The country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima has commended United States President Donald Trump for becoming the first American president to cross the Korean Demilitarized Zone into North Korea as he seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.

Chilima said this at a televisied political rally in Blanyte on Sunday that Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were in verbal tirade that threatened peace but have choosen to consider re-starting working level talks for peace.

He said Malawian leaders should emulate leaders who seek peace “not being obstinate.”

Said Chilima: “Big up Trump. I am not a supporter of Trump but for now his actions to reach out to Kim is commendable whether the talks will lead anywhere.”

During the meeting in North Korea, Trump declared it “an honour” and suggested Kim would be welcome in the White House.

Chilima said political leaders in Malawi should emulate what Trump has done with Kim to talk where peace is threatened.

He accused President Peter Mutharika for making sensitive allegations that some politicians are trying to ‘recruit mercenary militias from Al-Shabaab and the Congo war zone to create anarchy in the country.

Making his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the National Assembly on Friday, Mutharika alleged that some politicians had conspired to bomb Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on May 28 when he was being sworn in following the contested May 21 presidential elections.

But Chilima said the President is making statements over “fake intelligence” and yet no-one is being disciplined for gathering baseless intelligence information.

The country’s security organs were unwilling to comment on the Al-Shabaab allegations.

But a lecturer in the department of governance, peace and security studies at Mzuzu University, Eugenio Njoloma, said it is unfortunate that the President made such a serious allegation during his address to the nation. He said the allegation can lead to panic.

The lecturer observed that even where the President has some intelligence, he does not need to share it with the public.

“We know Al-Shabaab is on global spotlight. It attracts a lot of negative publicity; therefore, to be associated with such a terror group doesn’t send a good message about Malawi,” said Njoloma in quotes reported by the local press.

And retired Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa, who is now executive director of Centre for Peace and Security Management, said Mutharika made serious allegations.

He said such allegations have serious repercussions if they are made for the sake of buying political sympathy.

