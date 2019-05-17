Chilima says Mutharika has been on farewell tour: ‘UTM forming the next government’

UTM party presidential candidate in the May 21 watershed elections, Saulos Chilima, has said people should wave “bye, bye” to incumbent President Peter Mutharika as he dubs his campaign trail as “farewell tour”.

Chilima said in whistle-stop campaign meetings from Blantyre to Lilongwe which ended at night at Phwetekele in Area 36 of Lilongwe before thousands of cheering crowds.

He expressed confidence that he will emerge winner of next week’s May 21 Tripartite Elections, saying President Mutharika’s time as leader of the country is now too close to end.

The UTM Party presidential hopeful said Mutharika should honourably leave State House and hand over the running of government after May 21 elections so that UTM should steer the ship away from the troubled waters that the current government took Malawians into.

Chilima, who is also State vice-president, expressed confidence that he would be able to defeat the incumbent in the presidential elections.

“We had Kamuzu Banda as founding president, he was defeated in an elections in 1994 and handed over power to Bakili Muluzi at the dawn of multiparty politics in Malawi. Muluzi did his part and he is credited for introducing democracy and multiparty politics to Malawi.

“Muluzi handed over power to late Bingu wa Mutharika who did his part in as far as putting this country on a social economic development path is concerned,” said Chilima.

He continued: “We also had Joyce Banda who also did her small part just two years in office and lost to the incumbent (who was propelled to power with Chilima’s help as his running mate).

“Today we have this outgoing president who will handover power to me,” said Chilima, adding that the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate.

Chilima said it is clear that the DPP government has failed Malawians and that its government has only benefited a few individuals who are connected to the ruling elite.

He also summarised the UTM manifesto and what the party will do in the areas of health, agriculture, education, tourism and culture as well as the environment.

Chilima then persuaded the people to go and vote for UTM en masse on May 21 to enjoy the development the party has in store for them.

