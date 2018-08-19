Chilima says no fear, push for change goes on: To establish Malawi Cooperative Authority

Vice President Salous Chilima said on Sunday that United Transformation Movement (UTM) has engaged a foward ever gear to redeem the country and rebuild it for the benefit of all Malawians, such that the movement will not be distracted by opponents who are bent to derail its agenda.

Launching UTM in the Eastern Region at St Augustine school ground at Mangochi boma on Sunday, Chilima said he is not afraid of anyone and urged UTM members and Malawians not to be intimidated.

” I do not fear anyone here in Malawi or anywhere. I only fear God. But we respect our leaders and everyone. So do not intimidate others. We will respect you but this country did away with politics of intimidation duirng the 1992 referendum,” said Chilima.

He warned that if opponets continue with name calling and intimidation he will be forced to reveal to the public issues that were discussed with him in private, saying he owes DPP nothing.

” There were many things discusssed between two or three people. If this oppression and intimidation continues I will be forced to reveal these things to the public,” he said without elaborating.

The Veep also chided politics of tribalism and regionalism, saying Malawians are one and should enjoy development equally because every Malawian pays tax when they buy soap, cooking oil, salt and other goods.

He then took time to outline UTM agenda saying the priority is to redeem the country from destruction and rebuild it for the benefit of all Malawians.

Chilima said for this to happen this need to root out corruption in the country because the malpractice is described as evil in the holy books of Bible and Quran.

” When we talk of corruption we are not castigating anyone . Corruption and bribery is evil and after May 21 next year we will use this catapult (legeni) to get rid of all corrupt individuals in government,” he said amid apllause from the multidtude.

The Veep also reiterated his declaration that UTM will abolish quota system in selecting students to universities, insisting the policy is evil and discriminatory.

He said UTM government will, among other things, open distant learning wings for universities and colleges and construct new universities to accord all deserving Malawians a chance to attain tertiary education.

Chilima announced that UTM will turn lakeshore district of Mangochi into city assembly to spur development to the level and beauty of Cape Tourism and Durban in South Africa so that young Malawians get jobs within the country than trekking to South Africa.

” Many politicians have come and promised to build hotels here in Mangochi but nothing has been fulfilled. UTM means business and will turn Mangochi into a modern lakshore city,” he said.

Chilima also announced that UTM will establish Malawi Cooperative Authority to manage and provide loans and business skills to individuals and small scale businesses.

He said some of the outlined developments will help in creating the one million jobs that UTM is promising, urging Malawians to change their mindset and start believing that everything is possible.

Chilima then announced that due to public demand UTM will wind up its launches in Zomba before spreading out into the villages to explain and outline UTM agenda to the rual masses.

The Mangochi rally was preceded with threats of violence by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which was fulfilled with the torching of two of the movement’s vehicles on Saturday night but UTM went ahead with the lauch and people attended in large numbers.

