Silver drops points in derby draw: Malawi TNM Super League

League title contenders, Silver Strikers on Sunday dropped two away vital points as battle for title continues when they were held to a 0-0 draw against fifth placed, Blue Eagles in the TNM Super League Lilongwe derby played at Nankhaka ground in Area 30 before a record crowd.

The Central Bankers have surrendered plot number two to defending champions, Be Forward Wanderers, who won their league match against Tigers on Saturday at Kamuzu stadium through Yamikani Chester’s lone goal.

The Area 47 outfit opened the second round of the league with a 2-1 defeat against Tigers last weekend at Mulanje Park while Blue Eagles were held to 1-1 draw against Dwangwa United.

Silver have 33 points from 17 games and are third while Eagles have 25 points from the same number of games played.

Current league leaders Bullets have opened a 9 point gap over Silver Strikers but the Bankers have a game in hand.

After the game irate Silver fans were calling for the firing of their coach, Lovemore Fazili and they were expressing disgust with the way their team is performing in the second half of the season.

The game started ten minutes before scheduled kick off time of 2:30 pm with Chidziwitso Simbi taking charge of the game.

The first opening minutes to the game both teams had scoring opportunities but they failed to utilize them.

Eagles veteran midfielder, Phillip Masiye could have broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when his direct free kick was parried for safety by Silver recalled keeper, Brighton Munthali.

Three minutes later, Eagles striker Chisomo Chilasa’s shot was once again parried by steady keeper, Munthali.

Five minutes to half time, Silver’s defender Mike Ntonyo had to bail his team when blocked Maxwell Salambula’s shot inside the box and Trevor Kalema cleared the ball for safety.

The two teams call equal at recess as goals were hard to come by in the first 45 minutes of the epic battle.

A minute in second half, Silver midfielder, Deco Menyera had his goal bound shot fumbled by Eagles goalie, John Soko but not Silver player was close by to finish off the loose ball.

Silver’s Khuda Muyaba had his effort in the hour mark parried by Eagles keeper Soko a rebound by Menyera was blocked by defender, Grant Zakumbuyo.

Sensing lack of fire power Silver’s technical panel rested Thuso Paipi in 65th minute and Duncan Nyoni in 67th minute for Ronald Pangani and Newman Mwamusale.

Eagle’s captain, Mecium Mhone wasted a golden opportunity in the 70th minute when he dribbled past Kalema inside the box but unbelievably blasted the ball over.

Despite making some alteration in the last 20 minutes of the game, the substitutes made no tangible impact to make the difference for the game.

Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona admitted that the game was tough one but was quick to praise his charges for playing well.

He said that” we were looking to get maximum points for this game but we failed to achieve that as we missed a lot of chances.”

Silver Strikers Team Manager Francis Songo blamed wasted chances for the dropping of two points following their first game defeat against Tigers last weekend.

“We are hoping to pick it up as the games progresses and we are still in the race for the title chase although there is a nine point gap against leaders, Bullets,” he hoped.

In the first round, Silver Strikers collected three points over Blue Eagles through a 1-0 win at Silver’s home turf.

