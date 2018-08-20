Mkutu’s hat trick forces Bullets draw: Malawi TNM Super League

In the absence of Moyale’s regular scorer, Gastin Simkonda, Deus Mkutu is a man to thank by all Moyale Barracks fans as his hat trick on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium allowed his team to share a point each against TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets in a game that was patronised by a mammoth crowd and ended 3-3.

The first half produced no goals but Chiukepo Msowoya’s header from a Fischer Kondowe corner kick in two minutes of added time was saved on the goal line by the foot of Moyale Barracks goalie Simeon Harawa.

Msowoya scored Bullets first goal of the match with an easy header three minutes into the second half when he received a decent cross from veteran Fischer Kondowe from the right flank.

Deus Mkutu cancelled the lead six minutes later through a powerful shot from outside the penalty area which goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe failed to stop.

Hard working Bashir Maunde’s cross from the right in the 61st minute allowed Chiukepo Msowoya to register a brace for Bullets to lead 2-1.

In the 69th minute, Patrick Phiri’s clever footwork allowed him dribble past two Moyale Barracks defenders before laying the ball square for Chiukepo Msowoya who flicked it inside the 6 metre box for Nelson Kangunje to nod it into the soldiers’ net. 3-1.

Coach Charles Kamanga stood up and encouraged his troops to fight on. The soldiers seriously took the order and Lesman Singini broke through on the right in the 75th minute; a move that allowed him to deliver a brilliant cross into the box which Deus Mkutu connected with his head past Ernest Kakhobwe to register his own brace. 3-2.

Mkutu was on target again to complete his hat trick just a minute before full time to level the score line at 3-3, much to the disappointment of Bullets fans.

When referee Godfrey Nkhakananga from Salima blew the final whistle it was Moyale Barracks 3, and Nyasa Big Bullets 3.

Speaking after the match, Bullets coach Rodgers Yasini, said he was not satisfied with 4 points from the northern region tour.

“It was a very tough game. To us it’s a loss because we wanted to collect three points from our two games here. Moyale was a good side today and I can’t blame my players. I think luck was not on our side,” added Yasini.

Moyale Barracks coach, Charles Kamanga, praised his charges for a spirited performance.

“SULOM wanted to punish us with a ban on our regular players. I told my second choice players to work hard and they did the job. I am happy we have managed to get this result,” remarked Kamanga.

The result takes Bullets to 42 points from 18 games and is still at the summit of the log table, followed by Be Forward Wanderers with 34 points and Silver Strikers with 33 points.

Moyale Barracks is now on position 9 with 21 points from 17 games.

