Abida Mia humbled with overwhelming support in Chikwawa Mkombedzi 

Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President, has said she is humbled with overwhelming support by the constituents who have asked her to run for parliamentary office in Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency.

Mia said this during rallies she conducted on Saturday in the area.

“I have understood the concerns of the people. I am happy that the constituents have bestowed confidence in me, and I am humbled. As of now I am still deliberating with stakeholders on the matter,” she said.

Abida also asked the people to go and register in large numbers so that they will have a chance to vote for Malawi Congress Party in 2019. She said the pair of Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia is the only hope for Malawi.

“In 2019 we must emancipate this country from mediocrity. This can only happen if we register in large numbers. I therefore ask you to go and register so that in 2019 we must give Malawi Congress Party a constitutional mandate to run this country. MCP is the only hope we have. Voter registration is underway so please go and register,” Abida said.

Speaking to this reporter, one of the chiefs who attended the rally described Abida as a courageous and caring woman.

“We need a person who must have the welfare of people ate heart, and that person is none other than Abida Mia. She has been helping us in different development projects and we are sure that she can deliver if we give her the mandate to represent us in the parliament,” said the chief.

Taking his turn, legislator for Chikwawa South Elias Karim lamented the prices being offered by the cotton buyers. Karim said people in the area depend on cotton to earn a living but the prices being offered are unfair.

He therefore asked the government to intervene in the matter.

Regional Chaiperson for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Peter Simbi said the party thought of requesting wife to the vice president to run in the constituency on his behalf after realising how the vice president might be tired up with his running mate bid.

Simbi said the party has been seeking grass root a proval on the decision through chiefs. He said the party is happy to have received overwhelming response from the people.

Abida Mia is likely to face the incumbent member of Parliament for the area Llyod Malora.

