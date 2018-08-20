Man jailed for sodomising a 5-year-old boy

Dedza First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Neverson Champhala, 24, to 13 years imprisonment with hard labour for sodomising a five-year-old, which is contrary to Section 153 of the Penal Code.

Police prosecutor Sub Inspector Tedson Namaona told the court that Champhala committed the offence on 23rd July 2018 at Kalonga village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

“On the said date at around 1500 hours, the victim was playing with his friend when the accused invited the boy and took him to a nearby bush after ordering a friend of the victim to stay still and wait for his friend,” Namaona said.

He further said that after waiting for some time, the other boy followed his friend into the direction they had gone and caught Champhala red-handed sodomising his friend in the bush.

“The boy rushed to the victim’s parents to inform them about the matter who later reported the matter to the police,” Namaona said.

A medical report from hospital presented in the court as evidence showed that the boy was indeed sodomised.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offence of sodomy.

In mitigation, Champhala asked the court for leniency saying he did not know that he was committing an offence.

In his judgment, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda said the conduct of the accused has no room in society and it was ideal for the court to give a stiff punishment to deter others from committing such offence.

He, therefore, sentenced him to 13 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Champhala hails from Tchailodi Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :