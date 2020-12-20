Chilima tells BICC management ‘don not lead us into temptations’ over power outage

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has expressed dismay with persistent power outages at the Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc), when various events are in session, branding it lack of seriousness.

The Vice-President called out the Bicc management in relation to a five-minute blackout that occurred as he graced the African Institute for Development Policy (Afidep) dinner Friday to commemorate 10 years of their existence.

In his address, Chilima said the Bicc is a facility which should be run professionally.

Said Chilima: “My message comes in two parts, firstly, do not lead us into temptation. Secondly, this is an international convention centre, if you don’t know how to manage an international convention centre, please go home and let others come and operate it.”

He added: “I have experienced blackouts in this auditorium while there is power in all other buildings around the facility, this means it’s not the normal load shading. In that view, it shows lack of seriousness, so the management can allow others to come and manage it if you have failed us, because it’s not on,” the visibly charged Chilima said.

Chilima, who is Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, is championing better service delivery to the citizenry from public institutions.

Umodzi Park general manager Ronuel Malikita apologised to the Vice-President for the mishap.

He said the power outage occurred because someone accidentally tampered with a power switch for the conference hall.

