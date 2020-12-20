Tour de Lake Malawi organizers promise thrilling live music festivals throughout Christmas period

Organizers of the Tour de Lake Malawi Festival Music Blast have promised electric and thrilling shows throughout the festive season beginning on Monday, 21 December 2020.

Sensational musician Lulu, Izzy, Torriah and many more artists are expected to kick-start the music party with a show from 8pm on Monday evening at Viphya Lodge at Songwe in Karonga.

The music and entertainment lovers will pay K3, 000 each to enjoy the rhythms.

From Karonga, Lulu and the other artists will then trek to Viphya Lodge at Chilumba to feature at the show to be headlined by The Wailing Brothers.

On Wednesday evening, Dan Lu will partner with Wikise, Izzy, Torriah and many more musicians to entertain music lovers in Rumphi. The show will take place at Tikupalisya Lodge.

On Christmas eve, The Wailing Brothers will headline the show at Mzuzu Queens Park where Wikise, Izzy, Torriah and others will also be in attendance.

And finally on the Christmas Day, Dan Lu will collaborate with Wikise, Izzy, Torriah and other artists to entertain tourists and residents in Nkhata Bay.

The show will take place at Mahecha Lodge.

One of the organizers of the shows, Twambilire Mwabungulu, said in all these shows, people will be paying K3, 000 at the door.

Mwabungulu said all the Covid-19 prevention measures will be enforced throughout the shows.

