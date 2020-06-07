Chilima thanks Mangochi for peace: To fulfill ‘lake city’ pledge

UTM leader and Tonse Alliance running mate Saulos Chilima on Sunday gave special applause to people of Mangochi for the peace that has prevailed during his campaign meetings in the district and assured people of the lakeshore district that Tonse Alliance will fulfil its pledge to turn it into a beautiful lake city.

Mangochi district along the Lake Malawi is famous for its conference halls, cottages, hotels and chambo fish

” I want to repeat our promise that Mangochi will become one of the lake cities in Malawi. Most beautiful cities in the world are along the lake,” said Chilima.

He said contrary to epectations of evil minded people who were organising political violence, the people resisted being used by politicians and Mangochi has been violence free the whole four days he has been in district campaigning.

Chilima also reiterated his promise he made during whistle stops in the district early this week that Tonse government will reduce passport and driving licence fees and that Malawians who live in South Africa will be bring their goods into Malawi duty free.

He appealed to Malawians to reject politicians who want to divide the country on religious, tribal and regional lines..

He further urged Malawians to reject those who plan to bring war, chaos and divisions in the country.

In his speech, Peoples Party (PP) secretary general Ibrahim Matola said President Peter Mutharika and DPP hencemen have hardenned their hearts hence can not hear the cries and wishes of Malawians.

” They have hardenned their hearts. They have ears but can not hear. They have eyes but can not see what Malawians want,” said Matola.

He implored the Tonse Alliance leaders to prioritise major roads in Mangochi such as Mangochi-Makanjira road which depste being allocated funds in the national budget nothing has been done.

Matola warned politicians to stop hiding behind Islam to confuse and divide Malawians.

A Muslim scholar himself, Matola said during MCP rule Islam flourised and many moslems went to school unlike during the 10 year rule of UDF.

He said Mangochi, despite having huge population second to Lilongwe, has many problems and is lagging behind in development.

Matola bemoaned that Mangochi has high school drop out rate because the district lacks enough schools and other learning materials.

