HRDC to hold 3-day nationwide demos, vigil at Parliament
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has announced plans for three-day nationwide protests starting Wednesday this week against President Peter Mutharika.
HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said on Sunday that the coalition will mobilise three million people for the march from Wednesday to Friday.
Trapence said they have resolved to hold a three-day demonstration to allow people exercise their constitutional right to demand an immediate resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chief elections officer Sam Alfandika and the technical team, saying that they should not be part of the the team to manage the fresh presidential election.
The demonstrations will include a vigil at Parliament building to force Parliamentarians to set a date for the fresh election.
HRDC has been leading nationwide demonstrations to force chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed May 21 presidential election, which was marred by use of correction fluid Tippex to alter figures on result sheets.
The demonstrations have in some cases been marred by looting and violence.
Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, resigned last month, one year later after the court found her leadership to have failed to discharge its duties.
MPs are at liberty to vote the way they want, not just rubber stamping court dictates. Otherwise the judges should go to parliament to vote.
Making virgils for what reasons?. Nanunso mungoyambisa chipani chanu ngati a mtambo. Anthu opita kumeneko ndi okhawo opanda nzeru. Inuyo anthu akapita uko mkumatenga zithunzi nkutumiza ku CANADA kuti azikupasani ndalama zomwe anthuwo osawagawirako or K1. Fosek
Overseer you are entitled to your opinion but the advice that parlimentarians should go is wrong! If government MPs will leave Parliament the opposition will carry on with business. Parliament needs to prioritize the FPE because that’s what is holding back the future of the country. We have a caretaker president who is confused and in denial after the supreme court upheld the ruling nullification of presidential election. Now when you hear a temporary employee making so many demands we should be worried. Parliament should set the polling date for FPE immediately. Pressure should be increased on the matter that… Read more »
HRDC as much as demos are widely patronized, the timing of holding any such demos should be carefully planned. Any mistiming could prove counterproductive and detrimental. Let’s say a hunter has fatally wounded a wild game (any wild animal for bushmeat), he sees it is just a matter of time before the animal succumbs to its injuries. Would it not be wise for the hunter to save his remaining firepower (energy) for another day of hunting? Why pump more bullets into an animal that is already dying? My view is that the 3 to 4 million strong mass demos nationwide… Read more »
Foolishment at its best. Democracy is not as simple that is why Kamuzu said Multiparty ndi nkhondo. This is where we are heading now. Let us wait and see.
how will this help anything if MPs, abscond parliament citing safety concerns?? who will enact the bills?? Uchistilu a trapence. Violent protests aren’t the answer to everything munamva chothawa
Zitsiru za anthu inu which human rights are you standing for.Ine wa ku.opposition all I see is mukungozinenepetsa nokha
my simple advice to parliamentarians is that, should they see demonstrators at parliament, they should just pack up their belongings and go and come back only after HRDC is out of vicinity. They can not pass laws at gun point.
You imbecile there will be no guns. Parliament needs to pass the laws. There is no two ways about it. Mukumveladi agogo Mutharika zija hahaha… some people are really dumb
Very useless advice
Is holding demonstrations ‘at gun point?’ Which school did you go to? Mbuzi meeeee