Chilima throws out officials for late coming at reforms meeting
Some heads of parastatals and senior officials who reported late for the Public Sector Reforms meeting, which State Vice President Saulos Chilima is overseeing in his capacity as Minister for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, were locked out at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Tuesday.
Officials at the meeting told Nyasa Times that Chilima arrived at BICC at exactly 08:50am for the meeting scheduled to start at 9am.
Only a handful of heads of parastatals had arrived at the place when the Vice President was getting to the place.
“The officials that came after 9am have been sent back while others were seen loitering outside the room waiting for the meeting to finish,” said the source.
Chilima — a technocrat who before joining frontline politics in 2014 worked as the first Malawian managing director for multinational Airtel Malawi— is well-known for time management.
The functional vice-president Chilima is holding interface meetings with PSs of parastatal organizations, the private sector and local councils on the implementation of the reforms agenda in the new administration of President Lazarus Chakwera.
On Tuesday, the Vice President engaged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Directors of Finance for parastatal organisations based in the central region as well as CEO for the Lilongwe City Council John Chome.
Spokesperson in Office of the Vice-President, Pilirani Phiri, states that the engagements will be held across all three regions in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.
“The meetings will review and agree on new areas of reforms and take stock of the impact of service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness that the reforms have had so far. These include organisation health checks such as profitability or loss,” said Phiri in a statement.
On Thursday, the Veep is expected to meet CEOs for Blantyre and Zomba city councils at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre while on Friday, he is scheduled to meet CEOs from the private sector.
The country’s second-in-command will then meet directors of finance from the Northern Region, including Mzuzu City Council CEO, on Monday.
Chilima is serving a second term as Vice-President, having been in the same position under the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party leader Peter Mutharika. Before falling out with Mutharika, the Vice-President was also in charge of the Public Sector Reforms Programme during which he introduced reforms that were lauded by critics for being effective.
Later, Mutharika directed that the reforms be handled by Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) which stalled under the watch of garrulous Seodi White.
‘Only a handful of CEOs had arrived by the time the vice president arrived at 0950h’ Should the VP have been waiting for them? Clearly this is unacceptable insubordination! There is no excuse for coming late to the vice president’s meeting and excuses about traffic congestion should not be entertained and should have been planned for. It is good that the VP did not allow these late comers in and maybe it is also time they considered resigning or retiring as they have failed the first test. I believe a register was taken and the VP has been given a… Read more »
A Malawi timalawira tsiku loyamba nchito, ndiye ngakhale kukhale mvula from 3am to 9am,timakafika 6.30am ,nchito yoyamba 7.30am ,osanyowa,koma ,two months later kuyamba 8.30am amati.alawira. Time is money once you lose time you can’t recover it. Time for business as usual is over,Road traffic,lands,banks,hospitals wake up and work.you are paid to work. CCAP church,wake up.
Kodi malamulo adzalola kuti SKC adzakhalenso vice president kachitatu mu 2025? Pakufunika kuti ntchito yabwinoyi adzapitilize mpaka 2030
on issue of time, bravo on throwing out late comers. Malawians do not take meetings seriously. How can you come to a meeting called by Vice President late? How can such organisations being led by such people be successful?
Apompo ye! Deadwood has already started firing itself ( or is it setting itself on fire? ).
Right Honourable Vice-president, those fat cats who came in late have already displayed their sloppy, inefficient and ineffective performances in their respective organisations. FIRE THEM FORTHWITH without even hearing their side of the story. Their side of the story is quite eloquent enough as it were.
How can they be late. Insubordination of the highest form. They must be dismissed. They are not ready to develop our country and we cannot afford to wait for such dead wood. DISMISS THEM forthwith.
Eya waziyamba bwino.
Ku Capital Hill,akungolandila ndalama zamisonkho yathu
zaulele
Kukayamba nchito mochedwa mupeza akuweluka mofulumila
Nanji FRYDE
Time is valuable to some and less valuable to others depending on what you do for a living. But CEO’s should be among those that value time. At least CEO’s should know better than to make a Vice President (whose time is very valuable) wait for them. And if these CEO’s do not get the message then they should look for jobs with less responsibility.
With traffic jams he was able to make it because his way was cleared by police sirens. like me I left home 5 am but could still not make it,
@Wikleaks get out you lazy bones, for sure u are a cadet basing on your silly excuse!
Then where will he get the information he wants. He will have to arrange for another meeting. Wasting tax payers’ money. Chilima always becomes too excited with small things. Those who watched the function yesterday would agree with me that he was dancing to the pelete.