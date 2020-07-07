Ansah cleared to exit Malawi for UK through Zambia
Department of Immigration in Mchinji says ormer Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has now been cleared to leave the country for Zambia, from where she is supposed to connect to United Kingdom (UK).
According to the Department’s spokesperson in Mchinji, Madalitso Banda, Ansah, who is also Judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, has been cleared on Tuesday.
Immigration officials at the Malawi-Zambia border in Mchinji on Monday stopped Former Ansah from leaving the country—a move she said was a case of ‘persecution’.
However, judiciary registrar Agnes Patemba told the media that Ansah wanted to leave the country without notifying the office of the Chief Justice which is a normal practice.
Ansah wanted to leave the country through the border and thereafter travel to the United Kingdom.
She arrived at the border in a Malawi Government vehicle, Toyota VX Land Cruiser registration number MG 236 AK, but officers told her they needed clearance before allowing her out.
Ansah was the MEC chairperson when the commission conducted the 2019 Tripartite Elections. Following the polls, Malawians took to the streets demanding her resignation, saying the polls were marred with irregularities.
She, however, defied calls to resign even after the Constitutional nullified the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections.
On May 8, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision and Ansah later resigned. She is expected to retire this year as a Supreme Court Judge but is currently on leave pending retirement.
Can these people leave Jane Ansah alone.You achieved what you wanted so don’t harass her anymore.
What’s the clearance for. This is sickening.
Why She had to go all the way to Zambia through the Borders to Fly to UK
Why Malawi Govt is NOT opening the International Airports and Flights So that Malawians can Fly through it’s Own Airport and it will be a proper check and Control on People Traveling In the Country and Out of Country
As Malawi does NOT have COVID cases Govt can make Rules for. The passengers flying in and out of the Country
She has the right to travel anywhere in the world. Uyu wa immigration pa mchinji ndi youth wa MCP. Mwayamba kale za nkhaza za makadi. Brave Ansah go and rest in Uk. You did a great job in 2019 Koma Tonse Alliance connived with your fellow judges from the North ya frustrate you personally . Sankamva nawe bwino kukhala chair wa MEC mzimay atambuka a ku Nathalire
You and your Jane Ansah ndinu MBAVA. Jane is very ashamed, KODI AGOGO ALIKUTI
Yah she tested the same pain Malawians went through her watch .
She is on holiday pending retirement. Why should she seek clearance? For wishing to travel? Zayambika za Kamuzu zija?
This Jezebel . She is no boss to anyone. She is Boss to the evil party Dpp.
Incompetency palipose,kkkkkk we saw her clearance letter it clearly shows 06july which means she was leaving before the letter was approved.iwe ukuti Ansah is senior to Patemba understand that even the CJ can’t go to leave without getting approval from the judicial commission.kuzolowela shortcuts basi kkkkk
There was no need for clearance at all, Jane ansah like many of us was free to go to the nearest border and exit. Mcp’s trial and error style of government nfringes upon universal right to international travel. Even the powers that have cleared her to travel am sure they have apologised to her on behalf of our shameful immigration system which maybe wanted her to offer bribe.
Why could’t she get clearance before embarking on the trip???? Impunity and arrogance hangover still denting her CV!!!!kkkkkkkk.