Chilima ‘under arrest’: Malawi veep at Balaka police with detained aides

Vice President Saulos Chilima has been arrested at Balaka Police after CID police arrested two of his aides who represented him at Chibanja Cho Ayawo function at Liwonde.
Chilima handed himself at Balaka Police when he heard that the aides Joshua Valera and Kushi Unyolo were arrested after he sent them to the function to present his gift as he was attending a funeral ceremony for his close friend in Balaka district .
Chilima told Police officials that they should arrest him instead because he is the one who sent them to represent him at the function.
He is meanwhile rocked in a meeting with Balaka Officer in Charge together with some of his aides and lawyers
Meanwhile supporters are converging at Balaka Police Station asking for the release of their leader and the two aides.
Unyolo and Valera were arrested at Chingeni Roadblock after leaving the venue of the function after sensing some danger with DPP operatives.
Malawi politics is so premitive we voted for mult party buy rulling parties behave as if it is the only party in the country
POLICE STATION NGATI BALANI
LA FODYA GUYS ?
dpp tactics yanu ndiyofoila mumafuna chilima azikumbembezani chani inuyo doctor ngati ameneyi very academically brought , azichepa ndi antu achedwa kuganiza ngati mr maliseche, iyi ndi Malawi imasinta usogoleri tinavutika mwokwana
dpp ikukanika kulimbana ndizintu zeni zeni ma albino akupedwa daily police ikungoyangana ndi mr maliseche wawo alipompo kungokala , nde mpano kulimbana ndizintu zazii ngati zimenezi for what dpp muta ngati makati pa 21 may 2019 sikale kale ndipompano with meaningless agenda ngati zimenezi
Polìtics
Chilima yomweyo(Dpp mantha)
Ulendo waku State house umayambatu chonchi.
Is Chilima in a meeting with the O’/C. Balaka or arrested?. If arrested, on what charges?
Koma DPP samalani. Ndale zake za primitive.
Arresting a seating vice president?