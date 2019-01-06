Chilima ‘under arrest’: Malawi veep at Balaka police with detained aides

January 6, 2019 James Nthondo - Nyasa Times 34 Comments

Vice President Saulos Chilima has been arrested at Balaka Police after CID police arrested two of his aides who represented him at Chibanja Cho Ayawo function at Liwonde.

UTM supporters converging at the police station

Chilima handed himself at Balaka Police when he heard that the aides Joshua Valera and Kushi Unyolo were arrested after he sent them to the function to present his gift as he was attending a funeral ceremony for his close friend in Balaka district .

Chilima told Police officials that they should arrest him instead because he is the one who sent them to represent him at the function.

He is meanwhile rocked in a meeting with Balaka Officer in Charge together with some of his aides and lawyers

Meanwhile supporters are converging at Balaka Police Station asking for the release of their leader and the two aides.

Unyolo and Valera were arrested at Chingeni Roadblock after leaving the venue of the function after sensing some danger with DPP operatives.

More to come..

Fwangalubiro
Fwangalubiro

Malawi politics is so premitive we voted for mult party buy rulling parties behave as if it is the only party in the country

CHOKA SATANA
CHOKA SATANA

POLICE STATION NGATI BALANI
LA FODYA GUYS ?

tembo
tembo

dpp tactics yanu ndiyofoila mumafuna chilima azikumbembezani chani inuyo doctor ngati ameneyi very academically brought , azichepa ndi antu achedwa kuganiza ngati mr maliseche, iyi ndi Malawi imasinta usogoleri tinavutika mwokwana

JJ Mbewe the pathfinder
JJ Mbewe the pathfinder

dpp ikukanika kulimbana ndizintu zeni zeni ma albino akupedwa daily police ikungoyangana ndi mr maliseche wawo alipompo kungokala , nde mpano kulimbana ndizintu zazii ngati zimenezi for what dpp muta ngati makati pa 21 may 2019 sikale kale ndipompano with meaningless agenda ngati zimenezi

Cadet
Cadet

Polìtics

Regent Ra-saidi
Regent Ra-saidi

Chilima yomweyo(Dpp mantha)

Mac c c soko (nickname: zaya)
Mac c c soko (nickname: zaya)

Ulendo waku State house umayambatu chonchi.

Amfumu
Amfumu

Is Chilima in a meeting with the O’/C. Balaka or arrested?. If arrested, on what charges?

Kambewa Chisale
Kambewa Chisale

Koma DPP samalani. Ndale zake za primitive.

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala

Arresting a seating vice president?

