Mutharika pays tribute to Yao leaders Muluzi, Chilembwe, Chipembere: Chiwanja cha Yao launches

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday presided over the launch of a Yao cultural heritage group, launching Chiwanja cha Yao at Mangochi Turn-Off in Balaka with a call for unity of purpose in the country among all cultural groupings, saying only a united state progresses.

Mutharika, who also had former President Bakili Muluzi in attendance at the launch, said people should appreciate the importance of peaceful co-existence among people of different cultural backgrounds.

“There is no culture which is above others. Culture is very important for the development of the country,” Mutharika said.

He said government acknowledges the crucial role played by notable Yao people such late Reverend John Chilembwe, former President Bakili Muluzi and late Henry Masauko Chipembere.

Mutharika has since asked all Yao people to work together with government in eliminating child marriages, prevention of environmental degradation, promoting good sanitation and health, community and economic development.

Paramount Chief Kawinga of Yao tribe hailed government for championing various development projects in the country.

He said the introduction of community technical colleges is in line with Yao people, saying most of them depend on technical and vocational skills such as tailoring and carpentry.

Chairperson for Chiwanja Cha a Yao McKennedy Abdul Aziz Yasini said the Yao grouping was established to promote the Yao culture.

He clarified that the grouping is inclusive, nonpolitical and nonreligious and it accommodates everyone regardless, as long as they are Yaos.

Yasini cited Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese as one of the Yao person who has contributed a lot to the development of Catholic Church in the country.

He said the grouping is meant to promote the progressive cultural values and traditions, and at the same time, fighting those negative things associated with Yao people for example polygamy, adding while polygamy is accepted amongst them, people must have knowledge of its dangers such as HIV and Aids.

