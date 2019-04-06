Chilima upbeat to be 6th Malawi President after May 21 vote: ‘State House tenant facing eviction’

State vice-president and leader of UTM Party, Saulos Klaus Chilima says he will be Malawi’s 6th President after May 21 Tripartite Elections amid promises to take Malawi out of the poverty doldrums to the promised land of ‘milk and honey.’

Chilima made the confidence-filled remarks during whistle-stop tour styled Imbizo, a one-on-one political interaction with the locals in various places in Kasungu District on Saturday.

“During the forthcoming elections, there will be only one winner and that winner is the one talking with you now. I will be the next Malawi President after May 21 2019. Will be sworn in on the May 24. The time has come for all of us to change our country for the better.

“In this elections, there are three options to make; first, to go back to where we are coming from (Aiguputo) second; to stay where we are and keep getting stuck in a rut or third, move to prosperity and the promised land where there is milk and honey for everyone,” said Chilima.

‘Pledges’

The UTM presidential flag bearer thanked people for their coming in such a large numbers in such a short notice and praised the founding president late Kamuzu Banda for his good policies and development strategies he made in the country during his rule, saying when UTM ascends to power they will bring back the ‘lost glory’ to the once great nation.

Said Chilima: “Once voted into power UTM government will introduce universal access to cheaper fertilizer so that everybody can afford to but fertilizer. We will re-introduce Farmers club and also employ may Agricultural Extension workers to areas to improve Agriculture technologies and skills.”

On Education, Chilima assured the people in the central region district, that he will build extra school blocks and teachers houses.

“We will ensure that the quality of education in this country is back to acceptable standards. We will see to it that children have a conducive learning environment and the teachers will be paid on time,” said Chilima, adding that he will increase teachers’ salaries and provide all the required learning tools materials.”

‘Thriving’

The UTM flamboyant leader said his government will strive to have thriving health facilities in all the hospitals in the country and free medicines and not subjecting the poor to buy prescriptions in private pharmacies .

“The UTM government will fulfill all its promises. We will create over one million jobs and we will introduce a K40 billion revolving fund for soft loans. We will also introduce pension scheme for all elderly people of the age of 65 and above. We are saying that we will bring electricity to every area in the country without connection fee,” said Chilima.

Chilima assured people of Kasungu and the country at large that he will bring them portable clean water and also without water connection fee.

The country’s citizen number two emphasized that will stamp out corruption.

“I am giving all those who stole government money an amnesty of 30 days from 21st May to pay back everything they stole from the people of Malawi. After this grace period, for those that will have not paid back the stolen money then the law will take its course.

“We will release all the small thieves whose crimes are misdemeanours so that the big thieves can go and do their time in prison.

“People; often ask me why I am always angry when speaking about our country, but my answer is simple and straight-forward, why should I not be angry when people are looting and stealing from the innocent people?” said Chilima.

‘Thieves ejection’

Chilima called upon the people of Kasungu and Malawi as a whole to go and vote wisely on May 21st to ensure that all the thieves are duly ejected.

“What is true is that in this coming election Malawi will have a 6th president and that person, is me. In this election, Malawi will increase the number of former presidents to five and the person to be the next ex-president is Peter Mutharika. He has less than 50 days to be in power.

“I therefore urge you to go and vote for me as the president and an UTM MP and councillor for a better and progressive Malawi for all Malawians and not just the few,” said Chilima.

Malawi will elect a President, members of parliament and ward councillors in watershed polls on May 21 2019.

