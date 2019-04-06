FA Malawi won’t renew RVG contract: Belgian tactician may stay as director of football

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has finally bowed down to pressure and responded positively to the call from Malawians not to renew national team coach Ronny Van Geneugden’s (RVG) two year contract following disappointing results of two wins from 21 matches.

RVG’s two-year contract expired on Monday and during his tenure, the Flames played 21 games, winning only two, losing eight and drawing 11.

The resolution not to maintain RVG was made at an executive committee meeting the association held on April 6 2019 in the lakeshore district of Salima.

It comes amid divisions as the association president Walter Nyamilandu was reportedly to be of the view that the coach’s contract be renewed against the views of the majority of other members.

The committee examined a report presented by the association’s technical committee which convened on Friday April5 2019 and recommended the firing of the Belgian tactician due to poor results.

“The executive committee resolved to adopt the recommendations of the technical committee not to renew the contract of the national coach based on poor results of the national team,” read part of the statement signed by the association Chief executive officer Alfred Gift Gunda.

The statement further thanked the coach for the services rendered during his two year tenure of office.

Meanwhile, the association has announced that promoted under 23 coach Mecke Mwase who will now be the senior team man in-charge until a new and full time coach is appointed.

Mwase will be deputised by Lovemore Fazili while Bob Mpinganjira will be the fitness trainer.

Swadick sanudi and James Sangala will maintain their posts as goalkeeper and team Manager respectively.

According to the statement, the association will now engage Malawi government in recruitment of new coaches for all national teams to work on full time basis.

The Belgian tactician also claims to have “made strong football development for Malawi football, including coming up with a strategy and philosophy as well as building a new team”.

Meanwhile, there are plans to hire RVG for the post of director of football at FAM.

RVG said he had heard about it from the grapevine but could not comment on that.

Nyamilandu kept his comment close to his chest about such a proposal.

