Chilima vindicated on dangers of substandard dykes

Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is UTM presidential candidate, has been vindicated for criticising construction of a substandard dyke along the Shire Basin in Nsanje which failed to protect lives and property during the floods which killed 56.

The UTM presidential candidate reprimanded RBL Engineers in February 2018 for constructing a substandard dyke at a whooping K290 million.

Chilima called it a death trap and recommended that it should be reconstructed immediately.

However, Chilima’s words fell on deaf ears until the floods proved him right and destroyed the dyke, killed people, destroyed crops, property and road networks.

In Zomba Matiya, floods also destroyed another substandard dyke built with MASAF 4 funds along Phalombe River by the villagers displacing thousands from Makina Village.

The floods affected close to a million people in 14 districts in Malawi.

Currently about 187 camps have been set up to shelter those displaced by floods.

The government declared Malawi state of disaster and asked for humanitarian aid to assist the affected.

Currently there is high demand for relief food in these camps as people have lost everything during the floods.

Red Cross, Save the Children, UN, MRA, Lafarge are among entities that have assisted the affected.

South Africa and Tanzania are among foreign governments that have assisted.

Chilima has no nonsense stand when it comes to adhering to high standards of performance.

He does not tolerate laziness.

Chilima also observed that settlements in Soche Hill, Blantyre, were illegal and death traps and ordered they should be demolished and the people relocated.

Blantyre City Council (BCC) agreed with Chilima saying they already ordered the people to relocate.

But BCC is failing to act on instruction from DPP which fears it will lose votes.

BCC officials were told to delay action until elections were over placing the lives of people in danger.

