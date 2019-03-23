Peoples Emcee releases 3 conceptual songs on one beat

Probably the first time in the history of Malawi music, Lilongwe based musician Peoples Emcee has released Muzikey EP containing three conceptual songs on one beat.

The three songs are Ulendo, Zanyengo and Musatope.

Although not by design, the EP’s single “Zanyengo” is an analogy on how this years rainy season has devastated and displaced households in the southern region of Malawi.

“I wrote and released the song before the rains started. Its just by coincidence that the song depicts the current tragic events,” Peoples Emcee told Nyasa Times.

Born Benjamin Zgambo, rapper Peoples Emcee says he is the embodiment of light through music.

“Realizing the darkness which engulfs people, making them blind (not physical blindness) to see the light, I stood up to make people see through the music hence the name Peoples Emcee,” he said.

“I do conscious music to spread love, peace and togetherness,” he added.

Peoples Emcee mixes Rap, Rock and Jazz, three music genres, he said, he grew up listening to.

“I have a unique style of writing and delivery which builds up my flocabulary,” he boasted..

Commenting on his music career background, he said: “I am self taught artist. I discovered my talent at the age of eight through a self realization that I loved music in my nature and I thought of going for it.

“Ever since that time I have been writing songs in different styles. I trained myself how to rap on musical instruments and I developed skills in free-styling, performing, recording and production.”

Peoples Emcee started recording in 2010. He has been working with producer Gonos of Thug Records, JK Warrior of Alliance Records, Dlyzah Khaveli of Light Vision, legendary Malawian Hip Hop guru Dominant One and DJ OK.

The artist has a list of mixtape projects including The Thug House volume 1, From The Underground With Word, Speak The Word and Munthu.

He is currently working on two EPs namely Z15∆NU+Z1W1®1 and Malawian Dream collection.

A regular erformer in Lilongwe Open Mic shows, Peoples Emcee has also performed at Tumaini festivals.

