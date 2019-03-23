UTM gets ex-minister Kamangadazi, Faustus Chirwa

March 23, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Veteran politician Kamangadazi Chambalo and former Peoples Party (PP) deputy publicity Secretary Faustace Chirwa have joined the UTM party ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The two were welcomed in the party by UTM President who is also State Vice President Saulos Chilima in Dowa on  Saturday where the party was launching its manifesto and campaign for the watershed May elections.

Launch of the UTM manifesto in Dowa district

Chambalo is one of the first cabinet ministers in the first democratic government in 1994 and also served as a member of Parliament.

While Faustace Chirwa has resigned from  People’s Party (PP) as  depuy publicity secretary, a few days after the party’s leader and former president, Joyce Banda, endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Dr. Lazarus Chakwera candidature.

Banda withdrew from the presidential race citing national unity above personal ambitions.

Faustace Chirwa is one of the country’s most respected women activists and politicians who was crucially instrumental in changing Malawi’s politics from one party dictatorship to multiparty democracy in the early 1990s.

The la aunch of the UTM manifesto began with calls from traditional authority Msakambewa that the party should adopt a manifesto that is going to promote health services.

2
Bolero
Guest
Bolero

Si okhawo. Alipo ambiri amene abwera ku UTM chifukwa chokwiya ndi mgwirizano wa MCP ndi PP. Miscalculated move by MCP. Accepting PP to be bedfellows has forced many followers to join UTM. kaya! Zioneke pa May 23 pano

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ndau
Guest
Ndau

Kaliati looks worried. Zakhala bwanji?

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

