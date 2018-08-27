Chilima wax lyrical of Kamuzu, canonising ‘Ngwazi’ as holy patron saint of Malawi development

State Vice President Saulos Chilima who is challenging his boss President Peter Mutharika in the next year’s presidential race has paid tribute to Malawi’s first Head of State, the late Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda whom he touted for visionary leadership, saying his work shall forever remain the foundation upon which the development and prosperity of this great nation is built.
Chilima, addressing a political rally by his United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Chankhanga School ground in Kasungu Municipality, Kamuzu’s home district, said the Ngwazi was spearheading infrastructure development after the country attained independence from Britain in 1964.
He praised the late Kamuzu Banda, saying much as he had his shortfalls but the late Kamuzu was a visionary and development conscious leader who had put up durable infrastructure such as roads, railway between Blantyre and Lilongwe and buildings.
“Kamuzu Banda had a great vision for the country. No one can oppose that he was a visionary leader… He constructed durable roads in the country,” said Chilima.
Chilima also paid tribute to the late Banda for the important role he played in raising the country’s education standards
University of Malawi’s College of Medicine, the Polytechnic, Chancellor College, Bunda College of Agriculture, Kamuzu College of Nursing, Natural Resources College, the Staff Development Institute (formerly Mpemba Staff Training College) and the Kamuzu Academy as some of the establishments by the late Dr Kamuzu Banda.
Chilima disclosed that said UTM government will upgrade Kasungu Teacher Training College into a university which will be known as Kamuzu University in honour of the late Banda to train teachers and upgrade Kasungu Municipality into a city council.
“Kamuzu laid a practical and solid foundation for the transformation of this country. Unfortunately, instead of taking advantage of the foundation to develop this country, his successors have only managed to ransack what Kamuzu had put in place,” he said.
The Vice President said Kamuzu Banda is the fulcrum around which the country will always hold.
Kamuzu Banda ruled Malawi for 31 years before losing power in 1994 to Bakili Muluzi following winds of change blowing at the time in this part of Africa.
He died in 1997 and hailed from Chiwengo village in the tobacco growing district of Kasungu.
Chilima also paid tribute to late President Bingu wa Mutharika for trying to implement development projects in line with Kamuzu’s vision.
However, commentators say Kamuzu is not a hero, but a tinpot dictator, who for 31 years, terrorised his own people to serve his overgrown ego and those close to him.
l totally agree with Chilima l always argue with wazungu that Malawi was lovely until they brought multiparty which doesn’t work. only Kamuzu had Malawi at heart. All the presidents elected comes in power to enrich themselves not the interests of Malawians. l grew up during Kamuzu Banda’s time the country was disciplined. .Malawi never short of Maize, free education , free medication in the hospitals. and many more. l miss Kamuzu Banda, MHSRIP
What Chilima is saying of late Bandas development work is true. Banda developed our poor country in many ways than any of his successors despite being a dictator. Malawi needs another visionary and intelligent leader who can take the country forward, and there is no other than Chilima.
DR KAMUZU BANDA AND THE MIGHTY MCP….!!!!!! MCP MOTO KUTI BOOOUUUU !!!!
Whilst we all acknowledge that Kamuzu was barbaric and terrorised his opponents, we must also in the same vain, acknowledge his visionary leadership. Malawi was one of the economically developed in Southern Africa and was therefore envy of our neighbours (Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania). Infrastructure was solid, futuristic and of high standards. Today Malawi is a laughing stock of its neighbours and sadly we don’t even know why they’re laughing at us. Our political leaders delude themselves that we are the best. Malawi is a sorry state whose citizens are brain dead.
That’s not true., At the end of Kamuzu’s reign of terror in 94, Malawi still had a significantly lower GDP per capita than Zambia and Tanzania. It was around 700 vs Zambia’s 2300 and Tanzania’s 1500. Moz had lower income but mostly on account of their civil war. We were never the envy of anyone. Those were just some of the lies Kamuzu’s North Korea-like regime spread. The truth is we have never ever had decent leadership. Our modern leaders are just as bad as Kamuzu was. But at least now we have democracy and the means to vote them… Read more »
Desperate speech mpakana mwayamba kupangira campaign MCP koma simukuzindikira. Apa Chakwera akulamulira basi!
chakwera z not kamuzu, you are just a misguided mortal!!!!
Iwenso @Youna, just forget it. You’re still day dreaming…Why are you happy to be on the losing side? Chakwera mfundo zake ziti. He hasn’t said anything solid…nayenso was happy kuday nawo ma banzi a Mutharika zoti ali ku opposition kuyiwala…SATITHANDIZA CHAKWERA.
Boja ni loipa tere vnthu va mbiri volimba adamanga ni Kamuzu. Wena awa chaje ni kabwere mawa.Kasungu Development Corporation Ltd should be created to oversee investments in that fertile part of malawi i.e Agri-processing, tourism,mining etc are a possibility.
“WANA WA MZAKO NI WAKO YEMWE UKACHENJERA MANJA UMBADYA NAYE”…achewa ambatero!
Malawians dont know their history. Kamuzu was a barbaric egotistic dictator, He was a medical doctor by training and understood very little about development. While our neighbours were developing a broader sources of income throughmining, tourism etc Kamuzu was obssessed with just tobacco. That’s why our economy now is so fragile and over-dependent on agriculture.
it seems you are a barbaric egotistic intellectually challenged simpleton who knows nothing.
Resorting to personal insults?! How mature. And I’m the simpleton?