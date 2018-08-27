Dausi attacks SKC on ‘one million jobs’: Chilima says DPP lacking vision

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) publicity secretary Nicholous Dausi, who is also Minister of Information and Communication Technology, has dismissed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) pledge to create one million jobs if elected president in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

President Peter Mutharika already dismissed Chilima on the issue but Dausi added his voice during the DPP’s rally on Sunday in Bangwe township, Blantyre which was televised on privately-owned Times TV.

Dausi said Malawians should be swayed by Chilima’s job creation pledge, arguing the UTM leader is making impractical promises which he cannot fulfil.

“His promises are mere political rubble rousing,” said Dausi.

But addressing his United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally at Chankhanga School ground in Kasungu Municipality, Chilima maintained the pledge is practical.

In his speech beamed live on privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Chilima described his critics of lacking ambition and vision; hence, they see it as not doable.

Chilima hinted on how he would execute the plan by, among others, introducing processing factories, infrastructure development as well as developing Kasungu Municipality and upgrade it into a city council to create jobs.

