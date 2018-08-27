Dausi attacks SKC on ‘one million jobs’: Chilima says DPP lacking vision

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) publicity secretary Nicholous Dausi, who is also Minister of Information and Communication Technology, has dismissed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) pledge to create one million jobs if elected president in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.
President Peter Mutharika already dismissed Chilima on the issue but Dausi added his voice during the DPP’s rally on Sunday in Bangwe township, Blantyre which was televised on privately-owned Times TV.
Dausi said Malawians should be swayed by Chilima’s job creation pledge, arguing the UTM leader is making impractical promises which he cannot fulfil.
“His promises are mere political rubble rousing,” said Dausi.
But addressing his United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally at Chankhanga School ground in Kasungu Municipality, Chilima maintained the pledge is practical.
In his speech beamed live on privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Chilima described his critics of lacking ambition and vision; hence, they see it as not doable.
Chilima hinted on how he would execute the plan by, among others, introducing processing factories, infrastructure development as well as developing Kasungu Municipality and upgrade it into a city council to create jobs.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Chilima is definitely a liar. He is talking of creating factories which will employ one million people within a year. We are not your fellow babies to be cheated like that.
For all I know Chilima is a salesman, he can sell water to the well, he can sell fire in hell. I pray that he becomes a president so that as a country we can take a lesson from listening to frauds. He is the biggest fraud after Bakili Muluzi, he is selling dreams and Malawians with their low IQ I bet they will buy such dreams with no blankets.
Indeed this is poverty of vision by the DPP. Chilima is spot on in terms of how easy it is to create 1 million+ jobs within a year. China and India today have designed and have built machines that can produce/manufacture match sticks, process juice, make bricks, cloths, glass etc. All that needs to be done is for the government or private sector to import these machines to create manufacturing capability in Malawi. Thousands upon thousands of Malawians can be employed in these factories and with it a whole chain of industries can be created. That will be the beginning… Read more »
So all the factories will be operational to hire 0ne million people within one year? All the factories you are talking about are already within DPP’s agenda dating back to Bingu’s time but we have already seen years passing by and now we have the Malawi mangos and the Rice Processing in Nkhotakota but this has taken close to 10 years,so one year surely bwana VP for your factories ? We all are ambitious and we want these done as early as yesterday but lets be practical,development takes time as Bingu used to say,mtengo wa malalanje sungadye nthawi yomweyo. I… Read more »
@Chris Kho hahahaha kagweleni uko a Chris…analysis yake iti…mukungowonetsapo umbuli wanu. Do you know there are four quadrants in every socio-ecominc environment- E(Employee), S(Self-Employeed) ,B(Business Owner) and I(Investor). What UTM is saying is that in the first year people will be empowered to move from quadrant to the other hence creating jobs…not only from the sectors that you did your small minded analysis on. Rural farming where locales employ fellow locales is also one of the biggest employment sectors in Malawi. You have not lived in a village during the times of Kamuzu – where I have seen villagers employing… Read more »
My dear the question we are analyzing here is the HOW within the specified time frame? So I expect any right thinking CRITIQUE to show facts and not EMOTIONAL oubursts.We are the OUTSIDE the box Thinkers hence my simple analysis on what can be done with the Subsidy funds.I know the quadrants in and out -Robert Kiyosaki and Trump have mentored me greatly on these,so before rubbishing the 1 million jobs pledged I waited to hear the how and that’s what I find not having sufficient backing.I for one know and believe ALL THINGS are possible (including getting Malawi into… Read more »
SKC is talking about factory employment, not olima ganyu kumunda kwanu. He is a disappointment, to say the least.
At Pathfinder even if we give your gogo Muntharika 100years to create 1million jobs he won’t do it because he lacks Vision .
U can not stand on the Podium and detracting other people’s Vision , that shows we have clueless leader DPP.
Tell Malawians what is your Solution to unemployment level in the country as it is so high compared to other countries in SADC region than making empty noise .
Those who think it cannot be done do not deserve the mandate to govern the country for they totally have no idea of what they want. Plain and straight
Look chilima i don’t think your head is operating quiet well. You are totally missing the point of argument here. People are not saying one million jobs can not be created, yes they can be created in a long run and it’s possible but not in a year. And this in a year thing you’re saying it now after many questions from people. I still have your audio at masintha and you said you’ll create one million jobs in first six months. Are you fucking kidding me?
mind set change!! its possible if you have a plan!! And you have to have a benchmark to work towards to! If you can hit a million atleast you fallback around 800,000 jobs creation. better than having no vision or we will create 10 jobs for our relatives in malawi diplomatic missions. Dream big and let people hold you accountable.
Baby Chilima is kidding everybody as if they are also babies. He is now talking of an airport at Kasungu, which is only 95 km from KIA. Is his head moving well? Not my vote.
DPP lack vision. All successful people think big. Rule number 1, Put God first. Rule number 2, think big. Rule 3, Ignore the naysayers like Dausi and APM. Rule number 4: work hard.
SKC has all these in him.