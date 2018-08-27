Nankhumwa upbeat Mutharika, DPP to win 2019 elections

August 27, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-presidents for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, says  he’s confident that the DPP  will win next year’s elections with overwhelming support because Peter Mutharika administration continues to give tangible developments.

Nankhuwa (left) with Chaponda at the DPP rally

Part of the crowds at DPP rally in Bangwe

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Mulanje Central legislator, was addressing a mass rally in Bangwe, Blantyre for the first time since he was elected party veep at the convention.

In his speech beamed live on privately owned Times Television, Nankhumwa said he is a firm believer of issue-based politics and not podium slurs.

He said DPP has delivered in development projects, citing the new Blantyre Water Supply Project that will see Blantyre Water Board (BWB) pumping water from Likhubula in Mulanje Mountain to improve water supply and compliment the main water source at Walker’s Ferry on the Shire River as one of the great initiatives.

Nankhumwa paraded George Chaponda who he succeeded as DPP veep as well as Leader of the House in Parliament, saying it is time for DPP to pull together in one direction as the country approach next year’s elections.

“Come rain, come sunshine DPP will rule the country for another five years. And like we always say, we will continue ruling until 2084,” he said.

While avoiding mentioning United Transformation Movement (UTM) of vice president Saulos Chilima, a splinter political group of the DPP, Nankhumwa said there should be no cause for worry.

“Some of you people are worried because of the people who left the party. I am here to tell you that President Peter Mutharika says the storm will die down. The ship will not sink so long as he remains the captain ship,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa said the Blantyre rally was a start of many meetings he has lined up in the southern region to boost the party support.

He struck an upbeat tone that DPP was on course to win the election next year.

Nankhumwa asked Malawians to turn out in large numbers to register to vote in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
ManzoHeavy-dutyM'MalawipathfinderMake Malawi Great Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
M'Malawi
Guest
M'Malawi

Apumbwa, anthu atsankho, vigawenga musatinyase. All you care is for your pockets. Out in 2019

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

kkkkkkkkk musamale inuyo, si president wachipanitu ameneyo. Dzina lawo ndi bwana Nakhumwa. Mwachiona chi nantindicho? Anthutu sanapite kuti tikamvere mfundo za chipani cha tsopano koma kukasapota chipani chawo cha pa mtima ndikuyamika zomwe zikuwachitira ndi zomwenso azachite. I love DPP.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Manzo
Guest
Manzo

Chinamtindi chonsecho and yet this guy is not a president not even a running mate nde akabwela wachikulile zitha bwaaaaaaa hehehe hehehe 2084 woyeeee

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

If you love poverty and no electricity with corruption then vote for this party it will make malawi like europe!! will Zambia nearby currency is still stronger than mlw kwacha when is was not so just long ago

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Heavy-duty
Guest
Heavy-duty

Akulu mukuoneka ngati odziwa koma muli mbuli, Zambia simply removed some zeros on their currency a process called “redenomination”. It happens when the currency has more zeros that makes it hard to read. After all zimene mukunenazi is not a good indicator of strong economy. Take for example, Ten thousand Tanzanian shillings (Tzs10,000) is worth about MK3000 only here, but can we say because Malawi currency is stronger than that of Tanzania then this automatically means Malawi economy is also stronger than that of Tanzania? Far be it. Sindikutsutsa whether or not Zambia’s economy is better than of Malawi, koma… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes