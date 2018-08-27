Nankhumwa upbeat Mutharika, DPP to win 2019 elections

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-presidents for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, says he’s confident that the DPP will win next year’s elections with overwhelming support because Peter Mutharika administration continues to give tangible developments.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Mulanje Central legislator, was addressing a mass rally in Bangwe, Blantyre for the first time since he was elected party veep at the convention.

In his speech beamed live on privately owned Times Television, Nankhumwa said he is a firm believer of issue-based politics and not podium slurs.

He said DPP has delivered in development projects, citing the new Blantyre Water Supply Project that will see Blantyre Water Board (BWB) pumping water from Likhubula in Mulanje Mountain to improve water supply and compliment the main water source at Walker’s Ferry on the Shire River as one of the great initiatives.

Nankhumwa paraded George Chaponda who he succeeded as DPP veep as well as Leader of the House in Parliament, saying it is time for DPP to pull together in one direction as the country approach next year’s elections.

“Come rain, come sunshine DPP will rule the country for another five years. And like we always say, we will continue ruling until 2084,” he said.

While avoiding mentioning United Transformation Movement (UTM) of vice president Saulos Chilima, a splinter political group of the DPP, Nankhumwa said there should be no cause for worry.

“Some of you people are worried because of the people who left the party. I am here to tell you that President Peter Mutharika says the storm will die down. The ship will not sink so long as he remains the captain ship,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa said the Blantyre rally was a start of many meetings he has lined up in the southern region to boost the party support.

He struck an upbeat tone that DPP was on course to win the election next year.

Nankhumwa asked Malawians to turn out in large numbers to register to vote in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

