Malawi chess has first woman president in Namangale:  Nyasa Times journo Sharra is GS

Susan Namangale is the new Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president, beating her strong contender Gershom Chima with 20 votes to 17 during the association’s elections that took place on Sunday, August 26 at Bridgeview Hotel in Lilongwe.

She becomes the first woman to take that mantle from long serving former president Kezzie Msukwa, who was on the seat for 14 years.

The third contestant for presidency was Mayeso Mphande, who only managed to win 1 vote.

There were 38 delegates who voted from South, Central and Northern Region Leagues plus outgoing Chessam executives and the post of vice-president was taken by Moses Mtumbuka, who won with 24 votes, beating Ulemu Chiluzi (14 votes) and international arbiter and former publicist Gilton Mkumbwa (0).

Nyasa Times journalist Leonard Sharra (27) is the general secretary beating Wasoka Chirwa (11) while the post of treasurer general was taken by Vitumbiko Ndovi (25) against Khama Chindole (13).

One of Chessam’s best publicity secretary, Makhosi Nyirenda (12) lost to Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere (26) while Magret Ngugama went unopposed as national schools coordinator.

The technical director is Isaac Mumba (31) against Mark Ndipita (7) while committee members are Wakisa Mweghama, Linda Jambo, Ellen Mpinganjira and Peter Wengawenga.

Namangale thanked the AGM delegates for voting for chess and not just an individual and she asked the elected members to take collective actions and make collective decisions for chess and always work as a team.

“We are taking over Chessam with no resources and we need to work hard to achieve the objectives we have committed to implement it. I assured all chess players that I will be at their service and we will be consulting them from time to time so we can grow chess together.

High on her agenda towards the election, Namangale said she planned to manage Chessam as an institution with proper facilities including an office and an administrator to manage office operations.

“My vision is to see chess development in all districts in Malawi and ensure increase of schools and ladies participating in chess activities. I will ensure that there are enough resources to uplift the game of chess at grassroot level including chess boards and chess clocks,” Namangale had promised.

Namangale had said once in office, she shall ensure establishment of zones to manage chess activities in the zonal districts and to ensure that Chessam is funded through creation of strategic long term funding partnerships.

She also pledged that since Chessam currently had just two international Arbiters and that this remains a challenge for big tournaments, she plans to ensure that Chessam can support at least two or three more arbiters to attain the IA norm as well as train five assistant arbiters allowing the formation of Arbiters Commission.

“I also look forward to ensure more national instructors are trained for coaching in the schools to develop the sport in schools. I look forward to review and look after player welfare during tournaments as well as national teams at international tournaments based on the standard and established systems.

“Player welfare systems will be transparent and consulted upon, thus I plan to put in place a structured grievance redress mechanism for players to lodge grievances and ensure resolution in a transparent manner. I will ensure enforcement of membership system and ensure members are identified and enjoy incentives.”

She paid tribute to the leadership of outgoing president Kezzi Msukwa, who has been at the helm for 14 years, saying during his tenure, in which she was proudly part of, chess players have been participating in Olympiads and other international tournaments resulting into attainment of a gold medal at an Amateur Africa Championship by Chipanga Chiletso.

“We also have players like Joseph Mwale who are respected in other countries due to their performance over the years as well as increased number of rated players. Malawi now has two international arbiters and is now able to host international chess tournaments especially Zone 4.3 games for 14 countries hosted in 2015 and this year to be hosted in December.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :