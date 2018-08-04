Chilima wows North Malawi, gives UTM launch speech in perfect Tumbuka

Vice-President Saulosi Chilima launched his United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Mzuzu upper stadium in a fluent local language Tumbuka but maintained his script saying his movement is ready to usher in the change Malawi needs , accusing the DPP–led government of perpetuating corruption and nepotism.

He said UTM was formed to clear the mess created by the current administration which continues to plunder public resources when the majority of the citizenry were living in abject poverty.

“UTM iza kupeleka ulongozi wakuwenelela,” he said fluently in Tumbuka a language in the north.

In his usual style of provebs, Chilima also said in Tumbuka: “Mwabira pa chande Msana ukuwoneka (You can run but you cannot hide).”

He was apparently referring to President Peter Mutharika benefiting from the so-called K145 million gift from a supplier of food rations at Malawi Police which under pressure the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said on Saturday it was paying back the money.

“Wanthu wakwiba awa [these are thieves in government],” he said.

The K145 million a supplier of food rations stashed into DPP’s account for which Mutharika is the sole signatory came out of government coffers, the leaking bucket.

The supplier used the Police—the agent of the State which procured the food rations—to act as a guarantor for a bank loan.

Chilima also admonished nepotism, which he said was rampant under the DPP administration.

The Vice-President attracted a round of applause when said it is the intention of UTM to have a merit-based civil service.

Laying down a 12-point plan for UTM, Chilima maintained what he had said in Lilongwe and Blantyre that he will rein in on corruption.

He said after swearing in as Head of State, he will grant a 30-day amnesty to those who have stolen from the public purse to refund the money.

Chilima also hinted at having presidential immunity removed.

On Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chilima said UTM will ensure that the law is reformed to have the Director General of the institution appointed by Parliament, in a transparent and competitive manner.

Chilima also promised to give a bounty to whistle-blowers on corruption and protect them.

The vice-president emphatically said he will abolish the quota system of selecting students to public universities

“We shall find a solution to end a quota system,” he said.

He said: “Quota system is satanic and evil”, emphasising that UTM has a clear plan on improving university education.

“There is no right way of doing the wrong thing. The quota system is not the right system,” he stressed.

Chilima also said UTM has a clear plan on improving creating one million jobs within the first year in office.

