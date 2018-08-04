North MPs Nyalonje, Chinthu, Shaba, Muyaba, Njikho  join UTM: Professor Mwanza back Chilima

August 4, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Acting secretary general of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Patricia ‘Akweni’ Kaliati on Saturday hailed members of parliament in the northern region who joined the new political grouping led by Vice-President Saulosi Chilima.

Mzuzu City MP Leonard Njikho who dumped DPP this week at UTM rally

Chilima at Mzuzu upper stadium

Callista Mutharika welcoming Professor Mwanza at UTM rally

Chilima’s rally at Mzuzu upper stadium  to launch UTM in the northern region witnessed a large number of young people gracing the launch, with a number of legislators who  joined the movement.

Some notable faces present were given an opportunity to endorse Chilima as UTM torchbearer in 2019 included  marverick Agness Nyalonje, Olipa Muyaba and Rabson Chihaula Shaba from Mzimba, Chinthu Phiri of Nkhatabay and Mzuzu MP Leonard Njinkho.

Also speaking an endorsing Chilima included  Speaker Richard Msowoya, Loveness Gondwe, who once led the New Rainbow Coalition and presence of former minister Professoner Peter Mwanza – who was a close ally of former president late Bingu wa Mutharika.

“We are very pleased to be able to welcome the MPs and thousands of people to the UTM,” said Kaliati.

Speaking at the rally earlier, Muyaba said the current Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) government has let  people down and that she was elected an independent in 2014 but now is convinced UTM is the political grouping to belong to.

“UTM led by Chilima effective alternative. I am convinced that the UTM stand for honest and credible policies which can change this country for the better,” she said,

In his speech, Speaker Msowoya described the mammoth crowd like Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool, saying Chilima “will never walk alone.”

Msowoya also hailed Chilima  for his pledge to abolish the quota system of selecting students to public universities—a subject which remains emotive—with a number of leaders promising to do the same before, but not living to their word.

He said: “Quota system unacceptable”, and encouraged Chilima to pursue the plan on improving university education, apart from crackdown of corruption when he is elected Head of State next year.

Msowoya said UTM will build a university in Karonga.

Elsewhere, UTM has attracted legislators who include  former first lady and legislator for Balaka West Patricia Shanil-Dzimbiri.  Lucius Banda from Balaka, UTM national chairperson Noel Masangwi, Willet Kalonga from Chiradzulu, Malisoni Ndau from Ntcheu, Mwanza Central MP Paul Chibingu and Boni Kalindo from Mulanje.

There was also a live band performed by Soul Chembezi which performed the famous song ‘Mukamalimbana naye Chilima, mumumva kupweteka’ in Tumbuka “ Mupilike ku winya”.

