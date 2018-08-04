Kinnah endorses Chilima for President: Malawi football legend speaks at UTM rally

Malawi national football team legend Kinnah Phiri and on Saturday joined the political podium when he spoke at United Transformation Movement (UTM) launch in Mzuzu and endorsed Vice-President Saulosi Chilima as the “real hope” for Malawi transformation leadership.

Kinnah, who is Malawi’s all-time top-scorer for the national team, said “My simple job, here, is to endorse you for President come 2019 elections.”

Malawi’s most celebrated football player also said he was saddened by the fact that Mzuzu does not have a sports stadium worth its name.

“I am happy that you are the only presidential candidate who does not only like sports but actually participates in sporting activities .

“We have seen you jogging and playing basketball, that makes us so happy and shows that you will understand us as a fellow youth,” he said.

The football legend said Chilima will “change Malawi for everybody”.

“I am endorsing Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima our President, 2019 Boma!” said Phiri.

During a career spanning seven years from 1974 to 1981, Kinnah scored the 67 goals in 110 games, followed by his successor at Bata Bullets Lawrence Waya on a distant 29 goals from 125 matches.

He also led Malawi to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as coach for the Flames.

