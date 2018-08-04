Menes La Plume back on stage after two year hiatus

Multilingual poet, writer and hip hop artist, Menes La Plume is back on stage after two years hiatus focusing on the growth of his projects.

La Plume has his own show on the 18th of August at Cuneco Café inside the Lilongwe Wild Life Center from 17:30 to 22:00.

The concert is called ‘Unchained Words’ where Menes will share his Spoken Words Poetry in French, English, Lingala, Swahili and Chichewa mixed with Congolese jazzy music.

Supporting acts at the Sound Idea and Nyanja Productions sponsored event are Kim of Diamonds and Deo Namiva who is a singer and guitarist from

Mozambique.

The two year hiatus for La Plume has been working on his local Non Governmental Organization called Tumaini Letu and celebration of Tumaini Festival’s fifth anniversary this year.

Apart from the work on Tumaini, he faced challenges on missing international opportunities because not having travel documents.

This year La Plume received his travel document from the government of Malawi and is already opened up his wings to reach different corners of the world with his message of peace, unity and tolerance as well as fighting inequality and injustice and raising awareness about refugee issues.

He was recently in Wroclaw, Poland where he performed at the Brave Festival which happened from the 16th to the 22nd of July.

“The Brave Festival aims to promote marginalized arts and giving a platform to artists with great courage and inspiring stories to tell.” He says

As a way of promoting unity and oneness, Menes travelled to Poland with six Malawian musician as part of his band; Rebecca Mwalwenje, Daniel Thom, Thoko Chilaga, Gilbert

Simuchoba, Sanderson Mphapo and Salim Daud Mussah.

Trésor Nzengu Mpauni, widely known as ‘Menes la Plume’, is a multi-lingual slam poet, Hip Hop artist, and writer born in Lubumbashi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He fell in love with writing and public performance at the age of nine when he was chosen to represent his school at a regional storytelling showcase. He launched his professional career in 1998 as a member of ADKS crew, and as a solo act, and in the following years toured all across the DRC, becoming well known nationwide.

In 2008 he was forced to move to Malawi and now lives at Dzaleka Refugee Camp. One of his main

missions is to use the power of words, music and culture, to raise awareness about issues surrounding refugees, and to promote unity.

Menes maintains an active stage presence as a poet and musician, touring nationally, and billed at the top events in Malawi and around the world, such as the Lake of Stars Festival, Blantyre Arts Festival, Mwezi Wawala Festival and Brave Festival in Poland.

Menes released his debut album ‘Far from Home’ in 2015, and the story of its making was featured on Al Jazeera’s ‘Witness’ series.

As a motivational speaker, and advocate for refugee rights and peace in Africa, Menes continues to spread his message in schools, universities, outreach programs, and with the broader public through events such as TEDx Lilongwe.

After touring Malawi, his future plans are to tour and collaborate with artists around southern Africa, and eventually the world.

