MRA ‘Lisiti Langa’ promotion concludes, promises more competition

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has pledged more competitions to Malawians with the aim of keeping the country’s citizenry updated on operations of the tax revenue collection body.

The Authority made the disclosure during the grand draw of the ‘Lisiti Langa’ promotion held on Friday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre where grand prizes were unveiled.

During the grand draw one lucky winner went away with K2 million while the second runners up won K500, 000 and a Plasma television screen and the third person carted home K200, 000 and an upright refrigerator.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), MRA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma said his organization was delighted to finish the draw on a positive note whereby entries exceeded the projection.

“We are not only excited because we have accomplished our mission but because the promotion has exceeded our expectations considering that in the beginning we targeted 500, 000 people and as we are closing we have registered over 850, 000 entries, a clear indication that the culture of demanding EFD receipts has been embraced by customers,” he noted.

Kapoloma said MRA was equally happy because even people from rural areas participated in the promotion, adding that there is still a lot to be done to make people fully aware of some of its operations and that they will soon embark on other competitions to attain that goal.

Senior compliance officer at National Lotteries Board, Mirriam Kumbuyo hailed MRA for holding a fair and transparent competition.

“Before they embarked on this promotion, MRA applied to us and we have been involved in all stages of the competition and we have witnessed winners getting their prizes thereby achieving required terms and conditions,” she stated.

After the grand draw, mobile phones for winners of K1 million and K500, 000 grand prizes were offline; but in his words, winner of a K200, 000 cash prize and upright fridge, Leonard Mughogho from Chirimba in Blantyre thanked MRA for the prizes, urging the authority to continue with such competitions considering they also promote development of the country.

The Lisiti Langa promotion was launched on May 11, 2018 and over 1,000 prizes were splashed weekly to lucky winners.

Among the total prizes given out are cash amounting to K3.9 million and 44 cell phones.

