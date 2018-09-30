Chilima’s movement unstoppable, ‘forward ever, backward never’– Mikaya

United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima who broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is now unstoppable, a pro-youth leadership politician and Blantyre based businessman Steve Mikaya has said.

Mikaya, who recently joined UTM, was speaking at at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre during the UTM rally on Saturday.

He said no matter what tacticis the government and other political detractors can do, Chilima is on the way to power, labelling the UTM unstoppable and real threat to the ruling DPP in the 2019 elections.

Mikaya was referring to Thursday’s rebuff by Blantyre City Council (BCC) to grant UTM permission to hold the public rally on Saturday barely few days after the Registrar of Political Parties also turned down the movement’s application to register as a political party ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“No matter what, UTM is unstoppable like the sea waves,” he declared.

Mikaya said Chilima’s vibrancy and charisma has no match, saying the youth must be excited by the prospect of participating in the elections instead of being used by politicians to perpetrate violence.

He described the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections as an election that will give the youth a chance.

Mikaya a good political orator stressed that the movement is unstoppable, unconquerable and unbeatable like a storm with Chilima’s alternative policy prescription to deal with all the country’s debilitating ailments.

He ended his Ndirande Townhsip rally brief talk with a quote by Ghana’s first prime minister and president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah: ‘forward ever, backward never’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :