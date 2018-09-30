Pictorial of the Holy Ghost Ndirande Catholic Parish double celebrations

Please share this Article if you like
On Saturday there was double celebrations at Ndirande Holy Ghost Parish when the parish was celebrating 50 years of Golden Jubilee plus ordination of three priests and a decoan.
Vice President Chilima and his wife mray at the event
Bishops Msusa concecrating a priest
Mrs Mary Chilima smiling at the church event
Legislator and devout Ctaholic Patricia Kaliati carrying a gift
Minister of Information Nicholous Daus kisses the Bishop’s palms
Chiliima presenting his gift to the Bishop
Minister Dausi presneting a gift to Bishop Msusa from President Peter Mutharika
Part of the celebrations
The three deacons that were ordained as priests were, Fr. Francis Ndelemani, Fr. John Luwani, Fr. Andrew Kasiya, while Brother Bathromeo Chanza was ordained as a deacon. Our photojournalist Jeromy Kadewere took photos during the colourful event.
