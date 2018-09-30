Pictorial of the Holy Ghost Ndirande Catholic Parish double celebrations

September 30, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

On Saturday there was double celebrations at Ndirande Holy Ghost Parish when the parish was celebrating 50 years of Golden Jubilee plus ordination of three priests and a decoan.

Vice President Chilima and his wife mray at the event

Bishops Msusa concecrating a priest

Mrs Mary Chilima smiling at the church event

Legislator and devout Ctaholic Patricia Kaliati carrying a gift

Minister of Information Nicholous Daus kisses the Bishop’s palms

Chiliima presenting his gift to the Bishop

Minister Dausi presneting a gift to Bishop Msusa from President Peter Mutharika

Part of the celebrations

The three deacons that were ordained as priests were, Fr. Francis Ndelemani, Fr. John Luwani, Fr. Andrew Kasiya, while Brother Bathromeo Chanza was ordained as a deacon. Our photojournalist Jeromy Kadewere took photos during the colourful event.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes