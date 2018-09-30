Pictorial of the Holy Ghost Ndirande Catholic Parish double celebrations

On Saturday there was double celebrations at Ndirande Holy Ghost Parish when the parish was celebrating 50 years of Golden Jubilee plus ordination of three priests and a decoan.

The three deacons that were ordained as priests were, Fr. Francis Ndelemani, Fr. John Luwani, Fr. Andrew Kasiya, while Brother Bathromeo Chanza was ordained as a deacon. Our photojournalist Jeromy Kadewere took photos during the colourful event.

