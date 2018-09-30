T&T Investment builds beach volleyball court in Mzuzu

Mzuzu-based private firm, T&T Investment, in conjunction with Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM), has built a sandy volleyball court at Katoto Primary School for the sport’s enthusiasts to try gain experience at beach volleyball, the popular Olympic sport.

VAM general secretary Jairos Nkhoma said the initiative came from T&T Investment Managing Director Tausif Mirza himself after seeing a lot of potential in volleyball amongst people in the North.

“Mr. Mirza said a community does not need to have a lake in order to play beach volleyball, it can be built anywhere as other countries do,” Nkhoma said.

“Katoto Primary School was chosen as its pilot phase so that the students there can also benefit by being trained in this specialised beach volleyball and that the same court can be used for other sport codes like long and triple jump.

“But its also as a social responsibility because the school will benefit more because many of the participating citizens might identify other needs which the school lacks to aasisted.”

Nkhoma said the cost of the project is MK600,000 and the depth of the sand is about 40cm.

“To set standards right, T&T Investment contacted both both VAM and Northern Region Volleyball League. Plans are under way to hold corporate beach volleyball tournaments to raise awareness of the existence of the new court,” Nkhoma said.

Mirza said the inspiration to help came in after seeing a lot of volleyball being played in Mzuzu but the other urge was the need to add a sports facility to the Katoto School to help refrain youths from falling prey to social illnesses.

“I also play volleyball but in a social way and also lawn tennis. We are trying to build up teams and if all goes well, we will surely have tournaments and we expect the corperate world to step in for good tournaments,” Mirza said.

T&T Investment, which was established in 2013, specialises in borehole siting, drilling, rehabilitation, supply and installation of handpumps, submersible pumps, electric pumps, and solar pumps.

Mirza said the company is based in the Northern Region only at the moment but plans are there to be accessed in every region of Malawi.

“We are proud to be giving safe water service to people specially in the rural area where people are facing problems in daily life of clean water and at the same time we believe in social responsibility as a citizen of Malawi which I am proud of.

“As T&T Investment, we also donated a shelter for the Police at Nkhata Bay road block. We always encourage people take social responsibility seriously in order to make people’s life better especially for our young Malawians’ future,” Mirza said.

