Chilima’s running mate: 4 names emerge in UTM

Serious challenger for the May 21 watershed elections Vice President and UTM Party president Saulos Klaus Chilima will announce his running mate when presenting his nomination papers in Blantyre next week and it will be one amongst four names we have gathered.

Among the running mates that the State Vice President is considering is that of Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya who dumped the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for the UTM party.

Ironically, Msowoya did not contest for any position in the UTM party when it held its elective conference in December last year.

Msowoya will also help Chilima garner more votes in the northern region, according to sources in UTM.

Another candidate being considered for the second top most jobs after the May election is businessman-cum-politician Newton Kambala who founded the United Transformation Party (UTP) which later worked hand in hand with UTM during its formation stages.

“Kambala is from the central region and he works very hard as an individual and he will bring a difference to the UTM ticket,” said our source.

Chilima is also said to be considering partnering with Michael Usi, aka Manganya who is also UTM Party Director of Strategy.

Usi who will contest as Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central and will face off ruling Democratic progressive Party (DPP)’s Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa is seen as a youthful politician who will boost the UTM ticket in the elections.

“Usi has a strong support especially among the youths with his Odya Zake alibe mulandu movement, he will help Chilima garner the southern region vote especially from the Lhomwe belt where DPP is strong,” said the source.

Another candidate on Chilima’s desk for consideration is Agnes NyaLonje, an MP from Mzimba.

“With her as running mate, Chilima will be assured of getting more votes from women because he will be seen as promoting women in politics,” said the source.

Chilima is yet to come out in the open to announce his running mate and the puzzle will be solved on Wednesday 6 February when he will be presenting his nomination papers to contest as a presidential candidate at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Only MCP President Lazarus Chakwera announced that he will pick his Vice President Muhommed Sidik Mia as his running mate in the polls, the rest of the presidential candidates are keeping the names of their running mates close to their chests.

