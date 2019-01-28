‘Shame on you’: Martse breaks silence with a single featuring Blackafella

Hip hop artist Martse, real name Martin Nkhata has revived his music career after months of silence with the release of a single Shame on You.

In the latest single which was premiered on MBC Radio 2 fm over a week ago, Martse has featured Blackafella.

The song has been produced by Mwanie x Slo Beatz under the label Fresh Man.

The artist took a break on the music scene last year mainly to concentrate on his academics.

“It’s never easy Balancing School and Making music… Most of you wouldn’t understand but I hope you will in the future… I was mainly rather not as active in music last year because that was my final year in school and I had to write and defend my Thesis/Dissertation” wrote Martse on his official Facebook page.

This coincidentally happened in a year the artist had promised to deliver a new album.

“As much as I love making music I know I am a role model to some youths and it wouldn’t have been a great look if I failed to obtain that Degree… But thank you for still being there for me and we have new music on the way and a complete album for you,” he said.

The ‘Maso’ hit maker is expected to release a new album this year titled ‘Truth Only’.

