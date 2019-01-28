TNM hints at Super League sponsorship renewal: ‘Always with you’

TNM plc, sponsors of the top-flight Super League, have assured that they are committed to develop the game of football into another level and assured the soccer fraternity that they will continue sponsoring the elite league in the country.

The acting chief executive officer for TNM, Eric Valentine made the remarks on Saturday at the 2018 TNM gala awards held at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre

Valentine said TN, acknowledge the role that sports plays in the socio-economic development of the country and his company is ready to meet with stakeholders later in the year to see how best they can move forward with the game of football in the country

“We will start negotiations in 2019 and the talking point will be how best we can take Super League to new dimension ,the issue will not only tackle on how we can take the game into higher level but we should be involved in the long run and not just about us contributing higher height.

“We should look at developing the game at grassroots and professional level like reaching youths in primary and secondary schools,it’s not just about TNM sponsorship but how would we create more wealth outside the sponsorship,”Valentine said.

Super league of Malawi (Sulom) General Secretary,Williams Banda commended sponsors sentments saying commercialisation of the game is the key if we are to develop the game of football in the country.

“We started with the commercialisation of the game,and by looking at the tendency of commercialisation we will be able to create a customer base that will benefit TNM so that we have 50-50 benefit in the game,”said Banda

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says they are pleased with the step taken by TNM in their quest improve the game.

FAM’s executive member Daudi Ntanthiko said they are eager to see things done fairly and his body is excited looking at the fact that TNM’s door is open for negotiations

“We as Football Association of Malawi we want to have a say in all the contracts being signed out there,it is our plea that when time comes for the re-negotiations of this particular agreement we will also be there because we want something to be done fairly and we are happy that TNM is ready for that particular discussion,”he said.

TNM’s sponsorship contract with Sulom expires in 2020 and there prospects that they might be signing a new deal.

