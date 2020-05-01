Chilumpha endorses incumbent Mutharika against ‘greedy pricks’ in Malawi fresh elections

Former State vice-president Dr Cassim Chilumpha SC, who heads a tiny Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD), has endorsed incumbent President Peter Mutharika from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF) in the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

Chilumpha, a reticent lawyer and Senior Counsel (SC), told a news conference at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre that Mutharika was the best among all the presidential candidates, with the ability to improve the living conditions of Malawians and develop the nation.

“In our judgement, he [Mutharika] is the only respectable the right person around which all Malawians within these five years must rally and support,” said Chilumpha.

He said the decision followed careful scrutiny of the candidates who will be in the fresh presidential polls including the estranged State Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima and Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Chilumpha said he does not see qualities of leadership in the opposition politicians branding them greedy pricks.

“I am talking from experience. I am one of the four remaining politicians who championed multiparty democracy from the frontline in this country. There is former president Dr Bakili Muluzi, there is Brown Mpinganjira, there is Ziliro Chibambo and then there is myself,” said Chilumpha.

“You are listening to someone who knows what he is talking about. I have served this country in different positions in government [under Muluzi presidency] including Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance, Minister of Information and being Vice President. Please listen,” said Chilumpha.

He insisted that the opposition leaders aspiring for the presidency are self-serving greedy politicians.

“President Mutharika is the one who has shown the most promise and hope for our nation,” he said.

Chilumpha was State vice president from 2004 after he was elected jointly with President Bingu wa Mutharika on UDF ticket but the relationship between late wa Mutharika and Chilumpha had deteriorated.

Late Mutharika announced that Chilumpha had “constructively” resigned from his position and accused him of insubordination, running a parallel government and failing to perform his duties.

Chilumpha disputed this, saying, “rather through an organised campaign of public humiliation, the [DPP] government systematically abused me, destroyed my public image, traumatised me and utterly undermined my ability”.

The court reinstated him.

But he was later charged with treasons on claims that he wanted to assassinate Bingu together with Yusuf Billiat Matumula so he could take over power.

According to Malawian laws the vice-president automatically takes over power once the office of the president is left vacant through death, incapacity or impeachment.

The case failed to reach its logical conclusion as it was seen to have been politically motivated and instigated when Ralph Kasambara was Attorney General, Henry Phoya as Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister and Ken Zikhale Ng’oma was Chief of Staff at State House.

