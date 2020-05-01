Malawi football has great future says SA former defender Lekgwathi

South African former defender Lucky Lekgwathi has said that he looks at a great future in Malawi football.

The former Orlando Pirates captain told Nyasa Times after visiting Malawi in March where he played in the Joseph Kamwendo testimonial match that he believes Malawi hss great players who can put the country on the African map as well as the world.

He said that the other thing he saw is that Malawi is not an bad as people make it to look.

“Malawi is a great country. I was there to honour my brother Shakira [Joseph Kamwendo] on his testimonial match and I enjoyed being there. As for football the country has a great future. They have great young players who if well guided can go a long way,” he asaid.

“I have in the past noticed how Malawian players come to South Afruca and do well. They can continue doing that even now. The future of Malawi football looks great. I attended the end of season awards and I presented the top goal scorer and I understand that that striker has now joined Polokwane City. You see that’s what I mean when I say Malawi has a great future in football,” Lekgwathi said.

“I am also happy that I went there to see myself how great that country is. It’s not as bad as many people portray it. I slept in a great hotel and they have nice and beautiful places there where you can visit. Malawi is a great country. I enjoyed my stay there,” he concluded.

