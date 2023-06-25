Chilumpha pleads with Malawians to vote for him in 2025

President of Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) Cassim Chilumpha says if voted into power in 2025, he will drastically cut the high cost of living ordinary Malawians are experiencing.

Chilumpha, who is also the country’s former Vice President, said this during a political rally at Mgona in Lilongwe.

Chilumpha said the current leadership has failed to take Malawians to Canaan and has failed to govern.

“They have have failed to take you to Canaan. They have failed to improve lives and welfare of the youth, they have failed in all spheres but I will reverse the situation if you vote for me,” he said.

Chilumpha also promised to end corruption and ensure that no student is sent out school or college due to lack of school fees.

He also promised to turn around the economy through modern agriculture practises. He said during his reign, he would not allow same sex marriages.

