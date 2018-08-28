Chilumpha says UTM now on board ‘Tikonze Dziko Lathu’ opposition bloc: PP out

August 28, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by State Vice-President Saulos Chilima has joined opposition political parties not represented in Parliament in a coalition to field one presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections, its chairperson Cassim Chilumpha has said.

Chilumpha:  UTM are now on board

Chilumpha, a former vice-president who now leads Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD),  said they have agreed to call their coalition as Tikonze Dziko Lathu.

He confirmed that UTM were on board the opposition block which include  Peoples Progressive Movement (PPM) led by Mark Katsonga, Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde) with George Nnensa at the helm ,  People’s Transformation Party (Petra) led by  Kamuzu Chibambo, United Transformation Party (UTP) of Newton Kambala , other parties in the coalition include Republican Party (RP) led by  Langton Chasowa.

“UTM has joined as one of the participants and are working to ensure that participate in the next general elections as one grouping and theyare doing their best,” Chilumpha said on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

But UTM spokesman Joseph Chidangti Malunga while confirming that they  participated in the talks  said it was premature  “to conclude that we have agreed.”

Meanwhile, People’s Party (PP)  has withdrawn from the coalition with its deputy spokesman Ackson Kalaile saying  the party will rejoin “if need arises.”

University of Malawi (Unima) political scientist Happy Kayuni said a successful political coalition in the country would work better if smaller opposition parties worked with a party that controls a significant number of followers and is well recognised.

Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Oh God! we told you U.T.M can not manage, this guy is very far from this.
Zikatero zayambika, tsopano kukhala kulimbrana mipando, basi ulendo wakwawo uwu.

18 minutes ago
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

utm ndiyolimba kale. sitikuopa dpp. tikukuopani chifukwa mavoti obera mwasunga kwa ku area 47 kwa mec commissioner jean mwangala

44 minutes ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Oh tsono after kuona chinantindi chomwe chinali ku msonkhano wa Nankhumwa aona kuti a UTM paokha sangalimbe ndiye kufuna kulumikuzana ndi zipani za mmanjazi?

1 hour ago
wonder
Guest
wonder

koma macadet ndie mukulimbana ndizopanda filimu bwanji? kodi inu simukugwira ndi UDF? Ndizichanizimenezo???

29 minutes ago

