Chilumpha says UTM now on board ‘Tikonze Dziko Lathu’ opposition bloc: PP out

United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by State Vice-President Saulos Chilima has joined opposition political parties not represented in Parliament in a coalition to field one presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections, its chairperson Cassim Chilumpha has said.

Chilumpha, a former vice-president who now leads Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), said they have agreed to call their coalition as Tikonze Dziko Lathu.

He confirmed that UTM were on board the opposition block which include Peoples Progressive Movement (PPM) led by Mark Katsonga, Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde) with George Nnensa at the helm , People’s Transformation Party (Petra) led by Kamuzu Chibambo, United Transformation Party (UTP) of Newton Kambala , other parties in the coalition include Republican Party (RP) led by Langton Chasowa.

“UTM has joined as one of the participants and are working to ensure that participate in the next general elections as one grouping and theyare doing their best,” Chilumpha said on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

But UTM spokesman Joseph Chidangti Malunga while confirming that they participated in the talks said it was premature “to conclude that we have agreed.”

Meanwhile, People’s Party (PP) has withdrawn from the coalition with its deputy spokesman Ackson Kalaile saying the party will rejoin “if need arises.”

University of Malawi (Unima) political scientist Happy Kayuni said a successful political coalition in the country would work better if smaller opposition parties worked with a party that controls a significant number of followers and is well recognised.

