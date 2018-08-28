Pact College student Marriam Pikani to launch ‘Woman of Great Influence’ initiative

There are many influential woman in the world from all walks of life-ranging from business, politics, arts and sports among other things. Some of these women will gladly admit that luck has played a major role for them, but surely that can only be the answer.

There is a belief that there are many things women can do to help themselves to be more influential and powerful in the society, thanks to a Blantyre based Marriam Pikani for introducing an initiative aimed at bringing together women to share different ideas in business, different careers and shape each other spiritually.

Dubbed ‘Women of great influence’'(WOGI) the initiative launch is expected to be held at Blantyre healthy Sciences on 8 September, 2018 under theme ‘favour is deceitful and beauty is vain: but a woman that fears the Lord, shall be praised’

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Pikani said it is important for women to come together and share various experiences in a Godly way.

“Every woman was born influential, therefore this platform is made for those who want to influence greatly in all their endevours.

“Women were blessed in different ways, therefore they can also influence differently, others can influence in business, different careers and also academics that is why we want to bring them together”, she said

A 21 year old said among others women will also be sharing entrepreneurship experiences which will help other participants to venture into small scale businesses and every woman is welcome.

According to Pikani the event will start at 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Marrium Pikani is studying purchasing at Supply at Pact College in Blantyre.

