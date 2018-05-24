Chimbanga asks Mutharika to act on DPP civil war

President Peter Mutharika’s silence on internal squabbles in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has forced one of the party members, Leonard Chimbanga to publically urge the President to swiftly act on the issue which is turning into a nasty scenario each passing day.

Chimbanga,who is an aspiring Parliamentarian for Blantyre City South and businessman, writing on his Facebook page and later confirmed to Nyasa Times the contents of his post, has described the current situation in DPP as deplorable that needs urgent address.

The youthful politician said was dismayed by reports that DPP supporters and officials supporting vice-President Saulos Chilima will not be allowed to participate in the party’s convention yet to be held.

Writes Chimbanga: “Reports that Chilima supporters will not be allowed into the convention Hall is not only appalling but ridiculous. My advise to the President is to ignore these dunderheads promoting this narrative. Let the Chilima supporters Into the convention Hall and create a conducive environment and hold your dogs.”

Chimbanga who once contested on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket said Mutharika could borrow a leaf or two from Atupele Muluzi who has allowed UDF members to contest and challenge him at a convention to be held in the next few months.

“Atupele Muluzi MP has encouraged competition in the UDF fourth convention that he welcomes Challengers. We the youth of this country do not want Politics of intimidation. I am convinced that you Sir can still come out victorious. By barring your Deputy to challenge you it will send a wrong message to the electorate and the people at large that you perhaps fear him and would lose to him in a #FairplayConvention,” wrote Chimbanga.

“You Sir are a good man and more than able, you wrestled power from a sitting Government that is unprecedented there is nothing to fear from your deputy whose only CV includes success in the Corporate world, Reforms which you send him to carry out and Age factor. I urge you to address this with the urgency it deserves as it has the potential to recreate violence as we approach the Polls and we don’t want a repeat of what happened in the past.”

Chimbanga has since pleased with Mutharika to encourage competition and assure all those that are willing to challenge him including their supporters that he will protect them.

“After the convention you will support the winner and you should demand the same then proceed to support the winning candidate and go into the General Elections as one unified party. My position on this must not be confused with siding with Chilima but rather a sober analysis of the situation my focus remains the constituency I am eyeing.”

Mutharika’s silence on DPP squabbles and continued DPP cadets attacks on those supporting Chilima has raised eyebrows, questioning his ability to lead the party let alone the country considering the fact that once of the deplorable incident occurred in front him while delivering a State of National Address in Parliament some weeks ago.