Kenya’s Sauti Sol headlines Malawi music festival Lake Of Stars, TNM partners event

Just four months before the country’s biggest music festival, Lake of Stars, returns to the shores of the Lake Malawi, organizers have announced the listing of Africa’s singing sensation Sauti Sol as one of the regional headliners.

Sauti Sol from Kenya is an award-winning male musical group which in recent years has managed to penetrate southern Africa with its Afro-beat songs local music lovers would cherish to dance to live.

The organizers revealed the news on Wednesday, describing the group as one of Africa’s hottest bands.

“Sauti Sol are coming to Malawi this September! They join the Lake of Stars line up as our regional headliner, performing a full live set at the festival,” screams the announcement.

Sauti Sol once won Best African Group awards. Their music, which blends warm resonant pop with traditional Kenyan influences, has risen up the charts over the years, attracting a massive audience of dedicated fans with hit songs such as Melanin, Unconditionally Bae, Shake Yo Bam Bam, Sura Yako and many more.

This year, Lake of Stars will take place at Kabumba Hotel in Leopards Bay, Salima, from September 28th to 30th.

Meanwhile, the organizers have partnered with Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM).

“We’re also pleased to announce that local telecoms giant TNM (Telekom Networks Malawi) will be partnering with the festival again in 2018 helping to ensure it’s the best Lake of Stars yet,” further screamed the announcement.

The partnership will give TNM Mpamba customers an opportunity to access discounted festival tickets from July.

Other artists to perform at the festival include Kim of Diamonds who will be joined by Madalitso Band; George Kalukusha, who has recently returned to Malawi after a stint honing his musical craft in South Africa; and the Forus Dance Crew who have been wowing audiences with their jaw-dropping routines.

Alongside these will be Scotland’s Frightened Rabbit, who will be amping things up with their five-piece indie rock sounds, and poetry from charismatic Scottish wordsmith Michael Pedersen.

Lake of Star was once voted as one of the World’s Best in the Fest300 Awards.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :