Malawian professor shot, killed in South Africa

May 24, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

A Malawian Professor who was at Kwazulu Natal Univesity  and moved to University of Zululand has been  on Tuesday got gunned down by unknown people at his residence in Durban, South Africa.

Malawian linguistic Professor, Gregory Kamwendo, has been shot dead in South Africa

Police in South Africa and Malawi High Commission to South Africa confirmed Professor Gregory Kamwendo was gunned down in his car as he arrived at his house.

The South African police say they have launched an investigation to find out the motive behind the killing and the identities of the assailants.

Professor Kamwendo was Dean of Faculty of Arts .

The university issued a statement  to extend “sincere condolences” to the family, friends amd Unizulu community.

Kamwendo’s close pal, Titus Nnesa said: “After leaving Chancellor College, he left to teach at Botswana University. Professor Kamwendo went to South Africa in 2012 and was at University of KwaZulu Natal from 2012 to 2016. He moved to the University of Zululand in 2016 until his death.”

Nnesa said family and close friends were in shock and want to understand why he was killed because the assailants did not rob him.

Kamwendo, 53, is survived by a wife and three children.

#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

South Africa just like Malawi is a war zone. Just to prove the point, The local Police will not find the criminals who killed him. They have so many cases in KZN to solve. They are killing each other for political positions. sooner than later Malawi will be in the same spot, if not already.

11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Heavy-duty
Guest
Heavy-duty

Stupid Zgewani. Don’t make funny of someone’s death like that. This is unMalawian. Mapwala ako.

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
mjiba
Guest
mjiba

Rest in Peace Gregory. I remember you very well in 93 me as a fresh university yearo and you as a fresh associate lecturer of English. The nation has lost. May Your Soul RIP

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Zgewani
Guest
Zgewani

Bola isakale DPP cadet machinery in their desperation to promote retain nkhalamba yawo

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
ade
Guest
ade

silly comment

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

A very stupid/foolish comment from Zgewan. Don’t make funny/childish comments over somebody’s death. Usazabwerezenso Zgewani Kupusa kwako!!!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

