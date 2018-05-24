Malawian professor shot, killed in South Africa

A Malawian Professor who was at Kwazulu Natal Univesity and moved to University of Zululand has been on Tuesday got gunned down by unknown people at his residence in Durban, South Africa.

Police in South Africa and Malawi High Commission to South Africa confirmed Professor Gregory Kamwendo was gunned down in his car as he arrived at his house.

The South African police say they have launched an investigation to find out the motive behind the killing and the identities of the assailants.

Professor Kamwendo was Dean of Faculty of Arts .

The university issued a statement to extend “sincere condolences” to the family, friends amd Unizulu community.

Kamwendo’s close pal, Titus Nnesa said: “After leaving Chancellor College, he left to teach at Botswana University. Professor Kamwendo went to South Africa in 2012 and was at University of KwaZulu Natal from 2012 to 2016. He moved to the University of Zululand in 2016 until his death.”

Nnesa said family and close friends were in shock and want to understand why he was killed because the assailants did not rob him.

Kamwendo, 53, is survived by a wife and three children.

