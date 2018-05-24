Lawyer Kanyenda arrested again for fraud: Malawi Fiscal Police confirms

May 24, 2018 9 Comments

Private practice lawyer David Kanyenda was Wednesday afternoon arrested by Fiscal Police in Blantyre for fraud as he was about to leave the country through Chileka International Airport.

David Kanyenda: Re-arrested

This is the second time Kanyenda has been arrested by Fiscal Police for failing to account for money for his clients in a space of two months.

Head of Fiscal Police Isaac Norman confirmed of Kanyenda’s latest arrest on Wednesday but declined to comment further.

“Yes we have arrested him and we are interrogating him, that’s all I can say,” said Norman in a brief interview.

Insiders said Kanyenda was picked after failing to account for clients money including legal fees amounting to more than K57 million in a case where he represented a group of people who won an unfair dismissal case.

The first time Kanyenda was arrested in March this year, he was accused of embezzling his client, Wisted Chaleka, money including legal fees amounting to K5.8 million.

Chaleka was involved in an accident in 2013 and engaged Kanyenda to claim compensation and successfully claimed the money in 2014 and had been playing hide and seek to give Chaleka the money until he was arrested.

There have been cases of lawyers swindling their clients but the Malawi Law Society (MLS) has been slow in disciplining them.

9 Comments on "Lawyer Kanyenda arrested again for fraud: Malawi Fiscal Police confirms"

ROZA
Guest
ROZA

MBETA and LUSUNGWE do the same things to their clients!! Please Fiscal investigate them too and start arresting them as well. I know of several clients that they have done this to??!!! Especially Mbeta!!!

15 minutes ago
Cogito Ergo Sum
Guest
Cogito Ergo Sum

A lot of us have suffered at the hands of lawyers and judges. Due to poverty we just remain silent. For our cases cannot even interest the Law Society. But finally this is what befalls the oppressors. May God have mercy on him.

54 minutes ago
Mugabe Roberts
Guest
Mugabe Roberts

Cadet wamkulu wagwidwa akupita ku Joni pa ndege kokawonerera mpira. Ife timadabwatu every weekend ku Joni ku mpira osadziwa mkuluyi ndi katyali? No wonder he supported the failed a Chair Muluzi the thief and now the old man His Excellency Professor Ibu the total failure. He reasons with his anus up!

1 hour ago
WINIKO MASANGWI KALIATI
Guest
WINIKO MASANGWI KALIATI

Malawi Law Society mukusekelera mbavayi? tinene kuti mumabera limodzi?

1 hour ago
HIGH COMMISSIONER NOT FOR BABIES
Guest
HIGH COMMISSIONER NOT FOR BABIES

What is Malawi Law Society doing about this? Why can’t they just revoke his license?

1 hour ago
Mulomwe
Guest
Mulomwe

Koma akati alalate pa Facebook uyu Davide Kanyenda kunena anthu ena. Wayiwala kuba kwake uyu. Mbava yachabe chabe iyi. Matama basi.

2 hours ago
dinky
Guest
dinky

shaa za manyazi

3 hours ago
Ngawamele Kulaga
Guest
Ngawamele Kulaga

Mkumawoneka madolo pa town pa !

3 hours ago
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

Paja Kanyenda ndi wanyerere/Noma eti? No wonder at all.

2 hours ago

