Lawyer Kanyenda arrested again for fraud: Malawi Fiscal Police confirms

Private practice lawyer David Kanyenda was Wednesday afternoon arrested by Fiscal Police in Blantyre for fraud as he was about to leave the country through Chileka International Airport.

This is the second time Kanyenda has been arrested by Fiscal Police for failing to account for money for his clients in a space of two months.

Head of Fiscal Police Isaac Norman confirmed of Kanyenda’s latest arrest on Wednesday but declined to comment further.

“Yes we have arrested him and we are interrogating him, that’s all I can say,” said Norman in a brief interview.

Insiders said Kanyenda was picked after failing to account for clients money including legal fees amounting to more than K57 million in a case where he represented a group of people who won an unfair dismissal case.

The first time Kanyenda was arrested in March this year, he was accused of embezzling his client, Wisted Chaleka, money including legal fees amounting to K5.8 million.

Chaleka was involved in an accident in 2013 and engaged Kanyenda to claim compensation and successfully claimed the money in 2014 and had been playing hide and seek to give Chaleka the money until he was arrested.

There have been cases of lawyers swindling their clients but the Malawi Law Society (MLS) has been slow in disciplining them.

