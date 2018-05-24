Chaponda acquittal surprises parliamentary cluster, summons Judiciary: State mishandled corruption case

Legal Affairs parliamentary cluster on Wednesday pressed on the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on allegations that brought a week corruption case against former Agriculture minister George Chaponda inorder to secure his acquittal.

The ACB on Wednesday appeared before the cluster committee on budget related matters but the acquittal of Chaponda took centre stage and overshadowed the cluster budget meeting.

However, the ACB explanations did not convince the cluster members of parliament.

Cluster chairman Maxwell Thyolera said the cluster has now resolved to summon the Judiciary on the matter.

“Dr Chaponda himself said the huge sums of money found in his house was for the DPP but the DPP said it did not give Dr Chaponda any money to keep in his house,” said Thyolera.

He said the cluster members of parliament feel both the prosecutors and the Judiciary mishandled the Chaponda corruption case.

However, defiant ACB director Reyneck Matemba trashed the cluster membes view on the case.

“As a bureau, a law enforcement agency, our job is to ensure that justice is secured. The problem here is that we have people who are not law experts commenting on the law,” said Matemba, adding, “this is nonsense!”

Matemba told people to leave the bureau do its job without interference.

“As long as I am the director of the bureau, I will not allow this to happen,” he said.

Malawians, including the civil society organisations, have been shocked though not surprised with the decision by the ACB not to appeal against the acquittal.

Chaponda is the powerful figure in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and seen as successor to party president Peter Mutharika when he retires as party leader.

