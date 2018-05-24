Chaponda acquittal surprises parliamentary cluster, summons Judiciary: State mishandled corruption case

May 24, 2018

Legal Affairs parliamentary cluster on Wednesday pressed on the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on allegations that brought a week corruption case against former Agriculture minister George Chaponda inorder to secure his acquittal.

Chaponda: He was accused of corruption

Thyolera: Chaponda corruption case was mishandled

Matemba: It is nonsense to say ACB presented a weak case deliberately

The ACB on Wednesday appeared before the cluster committee on budget related matters but the acquittal of Chaponda took centre stage and overshadowed the cluster budget meeting.

However, the ACB explanations did not convince the cluster members of parliament.

Cluster chairman Maxwell Thyolera said the cluster has now resolved to summon the Judiciary on the matter.

“Dr Chaponda himself said the huge sums of money found in his house was for the DPP but the DPP said it did not give Dr Chaponda any money to keep in his house,” said Thyolera.

He said the cluster members of parliament feel both the prosecutors and the Judiciary mishandled the Chaponda corruption case.

However, defiant ACB director Reyneck Matemba  trashed the cluster membes view on the case.

“As a bureau, a law enforcement agency, our job is to ensure that justice is secured. The problem here is that we have people who are not law experts commenting on the law,” said Matemba, adding, “this is nonsense!”

Matemba told people to leave the bureau do its job without interference.

“As long as I am the director of the bureau, I will not allow this to happen,” he said.

Malawians, including the civil society organisations, have been shocked though not surprised with the decision by the ACB not to appeal against the acquittal.

Chaponda is the powerful figure in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and seen as successor to party president Peter Mutharika when he retires as party leader.

11 Comments on "Chaponda acquittal surprises parliamentary cluster, summons Judiciary: State mishandled corruption case"

Cogito Ergo Sum
Guest
Cogito Ergo Sum
Mr. Matemba, one does not need to have gone to school to be able to competently comment on matters of law. Some of us are born lawyers and all we need is the legal jargon you employ in order to confuse non lawyers. Tell me, do we not have real law experts who are at the moment languishing in jail. They failed to defend themselves. Look, even Father Mwinganyama predicted two or three weeks before the judgement that the case would be thrown out. Why did you take it up, in the first place, if you are worth your profession?… Read more »
16 minutes ago
mbuya
Guest
mbuya

Its indeed nonsense! These are the very same people who call for the independence of ACB and now they want to influence the decision of the courts. Utter rubbish! Matemba is right!

46 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Where are these ACB finding the guts of answering Malawians like that?How on earth Matembo can answer people that “THIS IS NONSENSE”when people are advising him to appeal.That shows he knows something and they were just brain washing Malawians as if they are taking the Chaponda’s case serous while they are meeting in the dark corners.Where is this Country going now it seems everyone who is being appointed by this government is corrupt?

52 minutes ago
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana
As former employee of ACB now in diaspora, i concur with Matemba who is the DG of the graft busting body. The Bureau works on available evidence and not hearsays that accuse , try and convict a suspect. Do not politicize the case. The man was arrested, investigations undertaken, matter taken taken to an independent tribunal and due process of the law followed. If the Court has found him with no case to answer and the ACB- an Independent Institution says it can not appeal against the ruling , why demonise Reneck? He is a learned staff and should not… Read more »
53 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Birds of the same feathers they always flock together.Who appointed this Matembo,its not the ruling party?And who did the wrong things,its the ruling party.What do you expect the outcome?

1 hour ago
namalesi
Guest
namalesi

Zimenezo tikanachita ife amphawi tikanamangidwa Tele Wachitayo ngolamula boma and also ndi mnzawo WA president,where is our nation going.

1 hour ago
chimanga chaponda
Guest
chimanga chaponda

we want Chambo for ACB….. not Matemba ayi. Too small for a huge task

1 hour ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
Mr Matemba, it is nonsense that ACB was unable to prove any wrongdoing in Dr Chaponda’s shenanigans. The reason why even a street kid is questioning your judgement and integrity is because ACB has behaved in a clear unprofessional manner resembling that of a law enforcement captured by party politics. It is not that ACB doesn’t have qualified investigators; the general population is just disappointed that the investigators and prosecutors have presented a weak case of an otherwise water-tight case. A lawyer’s only asset is his integrity and ACB lawyers have demonstrated in a number of times that they don’t… Read more »
2 hours ago
Omex70
Guest
Omex70

All along, I had respect for Matemba and I had confidence in him. I was excited when he was appointed ACB Director. But now I have realized that he is just another boot-licker who is there to shield those connected with ruling party.

2 hours ago
ade
Guest
ade

If you were such a legal expert how did you proceed with the case you did not believe had no merit? After investigations you were convinced that Chaponda had a case to answer and what are you telling us now Mr legal expert?

2 hours ago
Spinoza
Guest
Spinoza

Its obvious , the bureau proceeded with the case because the Csos, media & other people made a lot of noise. If ACB had not done anything that time do you think zikanatha bwino? Ma demo sakanakhalako?.

2 hours ago

