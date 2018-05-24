Legal Affairs parliamentary cluster on Wednesday pressed on the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on allegations that brought a week corruption case against former Agriculture minister George Chaponda inorder to secure his acquittal.
The ACB on Wednesday appeared before the cluster committee on budget related matters but the acquittal of Chaponda took centre stage and overshadowed the cluster budget meeting.
However, the ACB explanations did not convince the cluster members of parliament.
Cluster chairman Maxwell Thyolera said the cluster has now resolved to summon the Judiciary on the matter.
“Dr Chaponda himself said the huge sums of money found in his house was for the DPP but the DPP said it did not give Dr Chaponda any money to keep in his house,” said Thyolera.
He said the cluster members of parliament feel both the prosecutors and the Judiciary mishandled the Chaponda corruption case.
However, defiant ACB director Reyneck Matemba trashed the cluster membes view on the case.
“As a bureau, a law enforcement agency, our job is to ensure that justice is secured. The problem here is that we have people who are not law experts commenting on the law,” said Matemba, adding, “this is nonsense!”
Matemba told people to leave the bureau do its job without interference.
“As long as I am the director of the bureau, I will not allow this to happen,” he said.
Malawians, including the civil society organisations, have been shocked though not surprised with the decision by the ACB not to appeal against the acquittal.
Chaponda is the powerful figure in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and seen as successor to party president Peter Mutharika when he retires as party leader.
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Chaponda acquittal surprises parliamentary cluster, summons Judiciary: State mishandled corruption case"
Its indeed nonsense! These are the very same people who call for the independence of ACB and now they want to influence the decision of the courts. Utter rubbish! Matemba is right!
Where are these ACB finding the guts of answering Malawians like that?How on earth Matembo can answer people that “THIS IS NONSENSE”when people are advising him to appeal.That shows he knows something and they were just brain washing Malawians as if they are taking the Chaponda’s case serous while they are meeting in the dark corners.Where is this Country going now it seems everyone who is being appointed by this government is corrupt?
Birds of the same feathers they always flock together.Who appointed this Matembo,its not the ruling party?And who did the wrong things,its the ruling party.What do you expect the outcome?
Zimenezo tikanachita ife amphawi tikanamangidwa Tele Wachitayo ngolamula boma and also ndi mnzawo WA president,where is our nation going.
we want Chambo for ACB….. not Matemba ayi. Too small for a huge task
All along, I had respect for Matemba and I had confidence in him. I was excited when he was appointed ACB Director. But now I have realized that he is just another boot-licker who is there to shield those connected with ruling party.
If you were such a legal expert how did you proceed with the case you did not believe had no merit? After investigations you were convinced that Chaponda had a case to answer and what are you telling us now Mr legal expert?
Its obvious , the bureau proceeded with the case because the Csos, media & other people made a lot of noise. If ACB had not done anything that time do you think zikanatha bwino? Ma demo sakanakhalako?.