Chimbanga fires warning shot to ‘bootlicking’ MP Ngumuya at naming road after First Lady

Youthful politician Leonard Chimbanga has taken a swipe on Blantyre City South Parliamenterian Allan Ngumuya over his proposal to have Chimwankhunda-Zion Road named after the country’s First Lady Getrude Mutharika.

Chimbanga in an interview with Nyasa Times after reports that the road will be named after President Peter Mutharika’s wife Getrude provoked outrage among Malawians on social media on Thursday.

Ngumuya claim to have consulted people in the area before making his proposal.

“While I have respect for the First Lady Dr Getrude Mutharika, it would have been better if the Member of Parliament had actually consulted people of his Constituency to name the road. Her Excellency

has done tremendously well with her BEAM Trust but I think Allan is trying to gain some political milage which is something we need to get rid of in the first place if Malawi is to move forward,” said Chimbanga.

According to Chimbanga, Ngumuya is clearly “bootlicking” for political survival, saying the tendency is sickening.

“If it was the Council that had made the decision then it would have removed the element of politics in that decision. I wonder who gave Ngumuya the naming rights anyway,” he added.

He further claimed that the people in the constituency are very upset with Ngumuya’s calls.

“The people are not happy at all and if you think I am saying this based on persoaln hatred as many might think, come and interview the people for yourself,” challenged Chimbanga who is also rumoured that he

intends to stand against Ngumuya in the constituency.

But Chimbanga could neither deny nor comfirm his interest to contest during next years Tripartite Elections.

It was however surprising that Chimbanga who recently joined the ruling party would rebuke his fellow DPP sympathizer for such a move.

Chimbanga, who is known for upront talk, said: “Let us do politics without expecting anything in return”.

The naming of ‘Prof Getrude Mutharika Avenue’ elicited outrage and much online comment on Thursday.

Announcing his proposal, Ngumuya claimed the First Lady played a big role in influencing the construction of the road.

Meanwhile, Chimbanga who once served in the former rulling United Democratic Front (UDF) and also held a senior position of Spokesperson in the leading Political Movement Transformation Alliance (T/A) has

advised Malawians to vote for people who are willing to serve their people not themselves.

“In 2019, we need people who will go out there to serve their people not selfish individuals. This [Ngumuya’s road naming saga] is the bootlicking example of people who nee to get rid of in 2019” said

Chimbanga.

Former nurse, the First Lady is a politician in her own right and once served as a member of Parliament.

She was awarded a doctorate by the University of Malawi’s Polytechnic College and recently a Chinese University conferred her a title of professor.

