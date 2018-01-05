Malawi gospel artists welcome Magic Promotions Awards

On January 1 2018 will be remembered forever among some gospel artists in the country as they received awards for their creativity and hard work, courtesy of Magic promotions, a newly established promotion company.

According to magic promotions, the awards have been introduced as a way of promoting gospel musicians and also to recognize the hard work among them and it will be an annual event.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Magic Promotions Director Brazio Matius said they are happy that the awards have received positive feedback and musicians are also willing to invest their ideas.

“We are receiving positive feedback and people are excited about the awards, they are encouraging us to continue with the same pace saying the awards would help people to consume well produced and good quality songs”, he said

Matius said the company is passionate to see gospel musicians producing quality music and also they are welcoming ideals from all the people who wish them well.

He added that Malawians should expect a lot from their company saying they have good plans towards boosting the Gospel music industry. However, he bemoaned that cooperate world did not give any support saying in most developed countries they are on the forefront. Therefore he urged them to fall suit next time .

During the presentation of MPA awards at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe sPrincess Chitsulo got the best innovative female artist with patience Namadingo collecting the best innovative male artist while the best song award went to Andy Seko of ‘Usova’ fame.

Walusungu Kishombe and Eliza Mponya got best male upcoming and best female upcoming artists respectively as Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers choir got 2017 best choir award.

Other winners during the event were Matia entertainment (Best equipment provider), Humphreys Moren (Best promoter) and rolling sounds Band (Best Band).

After the awards Andy Seko said he was happy to have won an award saying that is an assurance of his dedication in music.

“I am very happy that I have won an award, honestly I am speechless and I praise God for this recognition and I will live to remember this life time opportunity,”he said.

Lilongwe City Mayor, Desmond Bikoko and president of Musicians union of Malawi Chimwemwe Mhango were also present during event.

